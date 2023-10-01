Effective Strategies For Clearing Out And Preventing Breakouts

Treating acne at early stages can prevent marks and scars. Consult a dermatologist for your acne concerns.

Do you have recurrent breakouts or have difficulty clearing them out? Dr. Amulya Ramamurthy - Consultant Dermatologist shares a few tips that may help you in getting started towards clearer skin:

Choose the right skin products

Gentle and alcohol free skin care products are ideal. Scrubs, astringents and other drying out steps have to be eliminated. Select makeup and skin products that mention 'non comedogenic' on their labels.

Avoid home remedies

Home remedies like lemon, turmeric, honey, etc. irritate the skin and increase acne in almost all cases.

Maintain clean scalp and hair

Shampooing on daily basis or alternate days, and avoiding hair oil can prevent acne. Also make sure to stick to hairstyles which do not have loose hair on the face.

Infrequent or excessive washing of face

Both are bad for the skin. Twice a day cleansing of the face with an additional time just after a workout is adequate.

Keep your face clean

Avoid repeatedly touching your face. Dirty phone screens and pillow covers have also been linked to breakouts. Ensure to remove makeup at the end of the end, before going to sleep.

Skipping moisturiser and sunscreen

Dry skin and sun damage can increase acne. It is important to find the right product, suitable for your skin type instead of skipping these steps in skin care.

Include a wholesome balanced diet

Adequate fibre, antioxidants and omega fatty acids help maintain clear skin. Excessive consumption of high glycaemic food and dairy products have been linked to acne in a few people. Also remember to drink plenty of water to clear those breakouts.

Use medications consistently

Remember that skin medications take weeks to months of regular use to show changes. Avoid 'trying' products for a few days and frequent changing of products. A disciplined long term skin care is the goal.

Avoid squeezing pimples

This not only causes dark spots or scars, but also increases acne in adjacent areas because of the collateral damage.

Right use of acne medications

Acne creams/gels should be spread as a thin layer on all acne prone areas and not on the pimples alone.

Most importantly, consult a dermatologist for your acne concerns. A dermatologist can assess your skin, identify the triggers and prescribe medications that bring acne under control. Treating acne at early stages can prevent marks and scars.

