Researchers have also warned that consuming too much mango can increase the severity of wrinkles.

Menopause can cause various skin issues, such as dryness, sagging and fine lines and wrinkles. This is because the ovaries stop producing the hormone estrogen during menopause, which causes decline in collagen levels. Collagen is the protein that gives the skin its firmness, fullness and structure as well as promotes elasticity. Studies have shown that women’s skin loses about 30% of its collagen in the first five years of menopause. There are things postmenopausal women can do to combat facial wrinkles. Eating mangoes may help too, says a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Also Read - 5 best anti-aging oils for younger-looking skin

Researchers at the University of California have identified a wrinkle reduction feature of Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes. Also Read - Exposure to outdoor light at night may increase your risk of breast cancer

Postmenopausal women who ate half a cup of Ataulfo mangoes four times a week saw a 23 per cent decrease in deep wrinkles after two months and a 20 per cent decrease after four months, according to them. Also Read - Breast cancer rates increasing rapidly around the world: Beware of the risk factors

But too much mangoes may do more harm

The randomised pilot study included 28 postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types II or II – skin that burns more easily than tans. While one group ate half a cup of mangoes four times a week for four months, the other group had a cup and a half for the same period.

The second group saw an increase in wrinkles. This shows that too much of mangoes may not be good for skin health, said lead author Vivien Fam, a doctoral student in the UC Davis Department of Nutrition.

However, the researchers didn’t know clearly why consuming more mango would increase the severity of wrinkles. They believe it could be due to the high amount of sugar in the mangoes.

Well-known skin benefits of eating mango

Mango is loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can help support your skin and overall health.

It is a rich source of vitamin C that helps support your body’s natural collagen production. The naturally occurring antioxidants in mango can prevent sun damage and premature aging.

Mango also contains a high amount of vitamin A, another essential nutrient for your skin health. Vitamin A deficiency is linked to increased production of the protein keratin, which can lead to acne.

What else can be done to reduce wrinkles ?

We should act in advance to minimize the effects menopause on the skin. Experts suggest starting a strict skincare regimen in your early thirties to keep your skin hydrated and younger-looking for longer. Here are some more expert-suggested tips to minimize the effect of hormonal aging during and after menopause.

Eat a healthy diet rich with antioxidants

Include more antioxidant- and water-rich fruits and vegetables to your diet. Antioxidants can fight the breakdown and weakening of collagen.

Experts say eating tofu can also help to normalize estrogen levels and reduce the post-menopause symptoms. Tofu, which is produced from fermented soybeans, contains plant-derived compounds known as ‘isoflavones’ that act and behave just like estrogen in our body. It’s very high in protein which can help combat dry and aging skin in menopausal women. Studies have also shown that primrose oil can help prevent the early and post menopause symptoms, including skin issues.

Avoid activities that destroy skin collagen

Smoking, stress and poor hydration – these are some factors that can decrease collagen levels or destroy skin collagen fibre. Make sure you’re not making these mistakes to prevent premature skin aging. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to rid your body and skin of toxins.

Too much cortisol or the stress hormone can break down the skin’s collagen and elastin, which can increase risk of inflammation, skin aging and formation of wrinkles. Find ways to keep stress at bay.

Wear sunscreen with minimum SPF 30 daily

Make sure you wear sunscreen daily, whether winter or summer, inside or outside. A sunscreen with minimum SPF 30 can help protect your skin from harmful UV rays and help prevent new wrinkles from forming.

Use a hydrating cleanser

Cleansing is an important part of skincare routine. Postmenopausal women are advised to use a hydrating cleanser that doesn’t strip moisture away, as dry skin is one of the common menopause symptoms. After washing your face, apply a rich moisturizer to boost hydration. Apply a collagen mask two to three times per week may also help hydrate your skin and brighten your complexion.