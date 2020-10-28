Who doesn’t want a flawless and glowing face? But, you all must have had those days when your skin was looking dull, lifeless, and tired. Well, there is no need to lose your calm as it can be corrected with some easy and simple at-home solutions. Firstly, it is extremely important to know your skin type and what underlying problems are causing your dull skin. Also Read - How to make and use rice water for beautiful skin and hair

What is dull skin?

Dull skin lacks healthy and natural radiance and then it slowly starts appearing lustreless and tired. When your skin stops producing its own oil that generally makes it glow from inside, your skin starts losing its natural glow. This is when you know that your skin is lifeless. The most visible symptoms include cracked and dehydrated skin, dry patches over the skin, darkened under eyes, and pigmentation. Also Read - Don’t want to go for chemical peel to treat strawberry legs? Try these home remedies

Causes of dull skin

Dull skin is a result of several negligences that you do towards your skin on a daily basis. It is not a single day’s result but something that has been caused due to your daily habits over a long period of time. Some of the major causes of dull skin are as follows: Also Read - Skincare tips: 5 best foods to combat dry skin

Dehydrated skin

Your skin becomes dehydrated when you do not provide your body with enough water. When your skin lacks water, it starts appearing lifeless and dull. You may experience severe face pigmentation and dark blackened patches around your eyes.

Diet

It is important to mention here that what you eat has an impact on your overall health. It shows on your face and skin too. An unhealthy diet can steal your skin’s brightness and leave you with dull and lifeless skin. Eating green leafy vegetables and raw organic fruits can contribute to youthful and healthy-looking skin. Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin- C can help your skin to get back its natural glow.

Lack of sleep

One of the most common signs of a tired body is dull skin. When you don’t get enough sleep, you develop shadows under your eyes and puffiness. You need to give your body at least 8 hours of sleep in order to make your skin look lively and fresh.

Not following basic skin routine

To get glowing skin, all you need to do is to follow a basic skincare routine. This skincare routine must include basic cleaning, exfoliating, and moisturising. Also, cleaning your face before hitting the bed is extremely important. Never sleep with your makeup on. When you sleep with your make on, it helps your skin to accumulate dirt and debris on your skin surface, clogging your skin pores and making it acne-prone and dull.

For brighter and more flawless skin, you need to follow some simple yet effective beauty tips religiously to enhance your skincare regimen. The below mentioned simple tricks and tips will take your beauty regimen up several notches and add a never before seen glow to your face.

Home Remedies For Dull Skin

Choose the right skin product based on your skin type and the problem your skin is suffering from. The selection of skin products is extremely important. Other than the skin products that are available in the market, one can also use homemade facial packs and masks to rejuvenate your skin. You can also use pantry ingredients on your skin to get the glow back. Some of these are:

Lemon

Lemon is rich in vitamin-C. It has anti-pigmentation properties, which can help your skin look lively. All you need is a slice of lemon.

How to apply:

Take a bowl and squeeze a lemon. Use a cotton ball and dab it on your face. Leave it for 5-7 minutes and wash off with warm water. NOTE: If you experience any discomfort like burning, itching, or stinging, wash it off immediately.

Honey

Honey has the properties to moisturise your skin, which gives it a lively look. It soothes your skin and leaves it feeling soft and plump.

How to apply:

Take a bowl and add a spoon full of honey. Use your fingertips to apply it all over your face and neck. Leave it for 10 minutes to dry up. Wash off with warm water. You can also add a few drops of lemon to this for better results.

Yogurt/Curd

Yogurt or curd helps you get rid of dull and dead skin. It inhibits tyrosinase activities in your skin cells, which helps your skin glow. Yogurt helps you to get rid of pigmentation and dark patches and brings back skin’s natural radiance.

How to apply:

Take a bowl and add a tablespoon of homemade yogurt or curd. Add a few drops of honey and mix it well. Apply this on your face and leave it to dry. Wash off with warm water. You can use this face mask/ face pack thrice a week for better results.

Raw milk

If you are experiencing dull and pigmented skin, raw milk is the answer. Raw milk can be used as a facial and body cleanser. It has important vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which helps your skin to stay young and bright. Milk is also a great exfoliating and hydrating agent, which can be used to bring back your skin’s glow.

How to apply:

Take a bowl and add some raw milk. Keep it in the refrigerator for half an hour or more. Using a cotton ball, dab it on your face and neck. Allow it to dry and wash it off with warm water. This will leave your skin soft and glowing.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a great fruit for your skin. It is known for its cooling properties. This fruit is packed in vitamin-C, which can help to brighten your skin.

How to apply:

Take a bowl and add a grated cucumber. Now using your palm, squeeze the cucumber juice, and pour it into another bowl. Apply this on your skin using a cotton ball. Let this dry before washing it off with warm water. You can also add aloe vera gel to this for better results.