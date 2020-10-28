Who doesn't want a flawless and glowing face? But you all must have had those days when your skin was looking dull lifeless and tired. Well there is no need to lose your calm as it can be corrected with some easy and simple at-home solutions. Firstly it is extremely important to know your skin type and what underlying problems are causing your dull skin. What is dull skin? Dull skin lacks healthy and natural radiance and then it slowly starts appearing lustreless and tired. When your skin stops producing its own oil that generally makes it glow from inside