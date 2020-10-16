Bananas are a well-known superfood since they provide many health benefits. These superfoods are also great for your skin and hair. Bananas are a great source of fiber, which makes them the perfect friend for your skin and hair. These are easily available in any kitchen and can be used to mash up and add to a homemade mask. It’s also packed with amazing anti-bacterial agents that helps your skin to get rid of blemishes and ageing symptoms. Here are ways on how you can use this handy fruit in your daily beauty regime. Also Read - Ways to get healthier looking skin by boosting collagen levels

Banana face mask

One of the best ways to use banana for beauty routine is to make an easy homemade face pack. If your skin is losing its texture or if you see fine lines all over your face, don't wait for some miracle to happen naturally on its own. Just mash an overripe banana and make a face pack. A banana face pack mixed with honey and lemon juice is great in controlling the oiliness of the skin without over-drying the skin. The vitamin C present in bananas helps your skin to restore in glow and make it look firm.

Banana eye mask

Bananas are extremely good for eyes as well. Have you noticed dark patches under your eyes? Use mashed bananas under the eyes after waking up to get shinny and bright eyes. If the bananas are cold, it's even better. This natural remedy using a banana can help solve your morning dull look and will help make it look brighter. Banana peels can be cut into little squares and kept in the refrigerator and used under the eyes as a remedy for dark circles as well.

Banana hair mask

Not just for the skin, bananas works wonder for the hair as well. If you are suffering from dull and dry hair problems, then just take a banana and make your own natural hair masks at home. For hair masks, all you need is some blended ripped bananas and some honey. Take a bowl and mash two bananas (make sure there are no lumps) and add 1-2 spoons of organic honey and mix them well. Apply the mixture on damp hair and wrap your hair in a shower cap or a hair protecting cap. Allow the mask to sit for 20 minutes before removing the cap and rinsing off thoroughly. Make sure to use warm water when rinsing to get rid of the honey faster. This hair mask will leave you with shinny and healthy hair.

Banana body scrub

Bananas can be used to make a nice natural exfoliating scrub for your body. If you have uneven body tone or black patches over your hands and legs, mix two bananas with some brown or regular sugar to make this scrub (make sure to grind the sugar before adding it to the mashed banana). Apply it all over your body and gently scrub it. Allow it to sit for a few minutes and just watch how smooth it makes your skin. This is one of the best ways you can use bananas in your daily beauty routine.

Banana teeth whitening mask

Do you have the habit of whitening your teeth during your daily beauty regime as well? Oral hygiene is extremely important and who likes to see yellow teeth? Bananas are a great friend of your oral beauty regime as well. Get brighter, whiter teeth naturally at home with the help of banana skin (something that you never thought can be also used). Rub the inside part of a banana peel on your teeth daily before going to sleep at night. The potassium, magnesium and manganese present in the banana peel will make your teeth whiter naturally.