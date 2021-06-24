From snoozing your alarm in the morning to attending meetings all day, you probably the part of your body that you use the most. Now, take a moment and think about how many times you have treated your hands apart from washing them again and again. But did you know that when you wash your hands frequently, you lose moisture, become dry and dehydrated? When it comes to skincare, the focus usually shifts to the face while hands are often subjected to secondary treatment. So, don’t you think they deserve a little LTC (loving, tender and care)? If you haven’t started already, jump on the bandwagon of all things that involve more self-care and less ignorance. Let’s start with hand cream. Also Read - Choosing Skincare Over Makeup During The Pandemic: Dos and Don'ts

Benefits Of Using A Hand Cream

With perpetual handwashing and constant use of sanitisers, it is crucial to take care of your hands, and hand cream is a good place to start. Using a hand cream is a healthy lifestyle practice that helps your hands to stay protected and well-hydrated. Here are the reasons why.

Hand Creams Are Hydrating

A moisturizer is used on a daily basis to provide your skin with extra nourishment and elasticity. The skin on the back of your hand is a lot thinner than the palm of your hand. Back skin has oil glands, making it prone to dryness. Because the skin on our palms is thicker, it is recommended to use a hand cream with effective formulations that are filled with the goodness of Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid and offer hydration as well as anti-bacterial characteristics in order for moisture to reach this area. Also, it is not only hydrating but comforting as well.

Good For Cleansing

Hands are clearly the most valuable assets for gaining access to and communicating with the rest of the world. In the process, they are frequently exposed to pathogens and germs that are not apparent. Excessive use of hand wash or sanitiser might harm the delicate skin of your hands. So, choose a high-quality antibacterial hand cream that can hydrate as well as protect against germs.

Bacterial and viral infections are more likely in cracked or bleeding hands. Damaged and exposed skin retains more infections, and washing hands frequently won’t help much unless we keep a solid routine.

Fights Ageing

When it comes to determining the age, what the face conceals, the hands reveal. Our hands are exposed to the weather just as much as our faces, and if we don’t take care of them, we leave them vulnerable to the signs of ageing. Dermatologist-recommended hand cream will help counteract pigmentation, dryness, and premature wrinkling while also boosting moisture levels and skin elasticity.

Nourishes The Cuticles

The region around our nails is designed to keep bacteria from infecting our nails. Excessive handwashing can dry up and flake cuticles, exposing them vulnerable to bacterial infections. Applying a top-quality hand lotion will nourish and care for the cuticles and nails, resulting in them looking healthy, bright, and shining.

