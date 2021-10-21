Do You Really Need A 10-Step Skincare Routine Or A Minimal Approach Is Enough? Expert Explains

Do You Really Need A 10-Step Skincare Routine Or A Minimal Approach Is Enough?

With so many products available, it can be hard to choose a skincare routine that suits you. But do you really need 10 steps for beautiful skin? Here's what the expert has to say.

The skin knows what it needs and is happy if you listen to it. With so many products coming on the shelves every day and so many new terms to concentrate on, such as natural beauty, clean beauty, 20-step routine, 10- step routine, going minimalistic etc. etc. - it's bizarre! It's easy to get carried away, but how much is enough? And how many products you actually need is the key question here.

Going for the overkill for quick results will just do more damage which will take a long time to repair. The answer is simple: listen to your skin and take the mid-way route; for example, sheet masks are not needed every day or a part of your routine, but it helps to keep them handy when your skin needs a quick pick me up.

Keeping Your Skincare Routine Simple Is Better

It will help you keep track of what you are doing and adapt as and when your skin needs a change. If you too have been attempting to keep up with a skincare routine then you will know that using too many products on top of each other is actually time-consuming and heavy on pocket too. So, what is the correct and ideal way?

Understand The 3Ws Of Skincare

The answer is simple: Use the right kind of products. Skincare should neither be elaborate or minimalistic, rather it should be ideal for your skin type. Here are three Ws that will help you choose the right kind of products/ingredients for skincare

What

Applying multiple products can cause skin irritation because we don't know if their ingredients are compatible. Keep in mind that the first two products that you use are the most effective ones. So, what you use depends on the skin type and concern.

When

Some products you need both morning and evening and some only during the specific times. For example, sunscreen is a must during the day. And you need to reapply it every 3-4 hours without fail. Anti-ageing products work best when you are sleeping, which is in your nighttime routine.

Weather

The basic skin type remains constant season's changes can bring about some changes in the skin so minor changes might be needed to make adjustments. Winters are about extra moisturizing as cold weather contributes to dryness and can chap the skin whereas summers ask for oil-free cleanser. Sunscreen remains constant in all weathers.

A Balanced Skincare Routine

A balanced and simple routine looks like this:

Cleanser morning and evening: it is a must and not a skippable part of the skincare routine. No matter where you are or how rushed your night or morning is always use a cleanser to wash your face and remove the debris and dirt. Rinse with warm water.

Toner: Another must for morning and night routines. It will tighten pores and remove any leftover scum and soften the skin.

Serum: a vitamin C serum in the morning and anti-ageing product or serum before going to bed is the next step post toner. Dab the serum in your skin and let it sit for at least 2 minutes before you move to the next step.

Moisturizer: Every skin type needs it. Moisturize your skin at least twice a day.

Sunscreen for UV protection: Use a minimum of 50SPF and apply at least 20 minutes before stepping out. Reapply every few hours. If you are on a hiking trip or a beach holiday then make sure that you use sunscreen that offers maximum protection.2

Choosing The Right Products

It's simple! Talk to your dermatologist about your skin concerns and use the recommended products. Different factors such as your age, skin allergies etc., also come into consideration. General guidelines include

People with dry skin should avoid cleansers or other products with alcohol or fragrance

If you have oily skin, then look for gel-based options in skincare products

Moisturizer works best when applied on slightly damp skin

It is ok to use combination products

Use The Combination Correctly

Sunblock over sunscreen is actually not going to benefit, but if you don't use sunscreen correctly, you might face pigmentation, which will require a different set of treatments. Therefore, start with your skincare early and stick to it religiously. Skin changes are not going to happen overnight, and you have to give the products the time to work. So be consistent. As long as you keep the routine your skin will appear healthy and glowing.

Take a step back and reevaluate your routine from time to time. Your skincare journey is as unique as yours. Consult your dermatologist at every step for the best and long-lasting results.

(The article is contributed by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)

