You might be thinking of trying a new DIY skincare recipe or might have tried one already while self-isolating yourself at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Hope you didn’t end up harming your skin. Do-it-yourself (DIY) skin-care tips and recipes are becoming increasingly popular now during the lockdown, with people looking for easily accessible ingredients to enhance their skin health or fix their skin issues while they are stuck at home. Making your own skin-care products with natural ingredients that are easily available at home is a productive way to use your free time and distract your mind from this stressful situation. But there are advantages and disadvantages of making skincare at home. Some DIY skincare routines can cause more harm than good if used incorrectly, said Dr Manasi Shirolikar, Head Dermatologist at Remedico. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Jariwala Shares The Benefits of Couple Workout & Her Skincare Secrets

“Yes, a notable trend during the pandemic, with all of us sitting at home, is the rise of do-it-yourself (DIY) beauty care. Due to spending more time indoors, and no events to look forward to, the focus shifted on self-care and skincare for the most. This trend has been further encouraged by the self-proclaimed beauty gurus on the internet. But not all DIY skincare routines are safe, they can cause more harm than good if used incorrectly,” Dr Manasi told TheHealthSite in an exclusive email interaction. Also Read - Things You Should Be Doing After Taking Your Makeup Off at Night

Common DIY ingredients that should be avoided

Dr Manasi has listed some common DIY ingredients that should be avoided with reasons. These are: Also Read - Skincare tips: Here's how Madhuri Dixit keeps her skin glowing and healthy at 53

Sugar and coffee granules: Homemade facial scrubs commonly made using sugar and coffee granules. But using sugar and coffee granules can lead to small skin tears as the size of the particle varies.

Lemon: It is a very popular DIY ingredient used to reduce tanning and pigmentation. But it can cause irritation in many. When someone who has applied lemon on the skin is further exposed to the sun, they could have a reaction known as ‘phytophotodermatitis.’

Vinegar: This is another common DIY product that is widely used for skin and hair care solutions. Use of vinegar on the skin can lead to possible side effects such as irritation, superficial burns (if applied often), sunburn and white patches (leucoderma).

Baking Soda: There has been a lot of debate about using Baking Soda, but it is still extensively recommended and used. When baking soda is applied, it can affect the normally acidic pH of the skin, this leads to an impairment in the skin barrier and can cause dryness, irritation and breakouts.

Toothpaste: Everyone’s favourite home remedy for acne is Toothpaste; however, its main ingredients are peroxide and baking soda that can damage the skin. While they do dry out the acne and decrease inflammation, it is only temporary. Side effects include pigmentation.

Dr Manasi further added that homemade products don’t have preservatives in them, and so bacteria can easily develop. For example, masks made of raw ingredients, like eggs, can contain harmful bacteria like salmonella, she noted.

Ending the interaction, Dr Manasi said, “Even though DIY skincare is tempting and fun, a dermatologist would be best suited to help one understand your skin and its concerns.”