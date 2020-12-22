Oatmeal can be the best buddy for your skin.

A bowl of oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfast options to kickstart your day. Rich in carbs, fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, oats can offer many health benefits, including weight loss, lower blood sugar levels and a reduced risk of heart disease. This whole-grain cereal can be the best buddy for your skin too. There are many ways to include oatmeal in your beauty regimen to get flawless and beautiful skin. One of the best ways to reap the skin benefits of oatmeal is by using it in the form of face masks. Keep reading to know the skin benefits of oatmeal and how to make its face masks. Also Read - What to look for when choosing the best face wash for your skin type

Oatmeal can be used as a remedy for a host of skin problems. For example, it can help treat acne by soaking up the excess oil on your skin. Oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat dry skin and remove dead skin cells. What’s more, oats contain compounds called saponins, which are natural cleansers that can help remove the dirt and oil that clog the pores and exfoliate the skin. Also Read - Foods that can help prevent or fight skin infections

In addition, oatmeal contains 18 different amino acids, which are essential for maintaining the skin’s hydration, resilience and an overall healthy appearance. Amino acids also protect the skin from free-radical damage and reduce signs of ageing. Nutrients like B vitamins, copper, zinc, selenium, thiamin and omega-3 fatty acids found in oatmeal are all important for skin health. Also Read - Anti-aging skin care: Natural ways to minimize forehead wrinkles

Now, let’s look at some of the best oatmeal face masks to fight skin problems.

Oatmeal face mask for acne-prone skin

Excess oil on the skin can contribute to acne, oatmeal face mask can absorb and remove the excess oil as well as dead skin cells that can clog pores. Also, it possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and can help maintain the skin’s pH level.

How to make and use oatmeal face mask for acne

Take 2 tablespoons each of oatmeal and honey and ½ tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix well these ingredients in a bowl and apply the paste on your face. Let it dry and wash off with warm water. Apply this face mask once or twice a week.

Oatmeal face mask to ease eczema symptoms

The anti-inflammatory, anti-irritating, and soothing properties of oatmeal may help reduce eczema symptoms like inflammation, redness, pain, itching and dry skin.

How to make and use oatmeal face mask for eczema

Take ⅓ cup of oatmeal in a bowl, add ½ cup of hot water and soak it for 5 minutes. Then add 1 tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of plain yogurt to it. Mix all the ingredients well. Apply this paste on the affected skin and keep it for 30 minutes. Using a damp cloth, remove the mask and rinse it off with warm water. Make sure you apply a good moisturizer after this treatment.

Oatmeal face mask to get rid of suntan

Oatmeal is an excellent remedy for suntanned skin caused by overexposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Studies have shown that oatmeal contains different types of phenols that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Some of these phenols are strong ultraviolet absorbers.

How to make and use oatmeal face mask for suntanned skin

In a bowl, mix 1 cup of oatmeal powder with enough milk or buttermilk to form a smooth paste. You can also add some lemon juice and honey. Rub this paste all over the tanned areas of your skin in a circular motion. Leave it to air dry for 15 minutes then wash it off with cold water. Repeat once or twice a week.

Oatmeal face mask to treat dry and itchy skin

The antioxidants in oatmeal can help reduce inflammation and itchiness. Plus, it helps retain moisture and reduce skin dryness.

How to make and use oatmeal face mask for dry and itchy skin

Mix 2 tablespoons of colloidal oatmeal with water in a bowl to form a thick paste. Apply the paste all over the affected skin, leave it for 20 minutes and rinse it off with cool water. Pat your skin dry and apply a mild moisturizer. You can use this mask once daily.

Oatmeal face mask for blackheads

Oatmeal is a natural exfoliant, meaning it can remove dead skin cells, which can clog the pores and lead to blackheads.

How to make and use oatmeal face mask for blackheads

Mix 3 tablespoons of oatmeal powder, 1 tablespoon of green clay powder and 2 tablespoons each of plain yogurt and honey in a bowl. Apply the paste to your skin and leave it for 15 minutes to air dry. Wash it off with warm water. Follow with a light moisturizer. Use this face mask 2 or 3 times a week.

Take Note: Oatmeal is known to be safe for all skin types, but still we suggest you do a patch test before using any of these above face masks.