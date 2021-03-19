Who doesn’t like spotless and radiant skin? And we bet you have tried a gazillion ways to get glowing skin. Ever since the South Korean skincare trends became a rage all across the globe, people have been obsessing over face masks. And why not? Not only they easily available, but they are super hydrating that leave you with glowing and spot-free skin. Just like other skincare trends, it is also easy to make your own face masks at home. DIY face masks are easy-to-make and can be customised as per one’s preference. Also Read - Take cues from Alia Bhatt to get a glowing skin the healthy way

Today, we are sharing with you ways you can use the goodness of flowers in your face masks. Also Read - 7 Skincare tips to look gorgeous this festive season

Use The Goodness Of Flowers In Your Face Masks

Many salons use the goodness of flowers in the skin treatments they offer to their clients. Flowers have been an integral part of the beauty realm, and you can add them to your sheet masks as well. Flowers are nature’s gift that not only freshens up the senses but exude a calming and relaxing effect that helps rejuvenate the skin. They can be used in face masks in more than one way, here’s are some ways you can try: Also Read - Korean skincare routines for radiant and flawless skin

Rose Petal Face Mask

Rose petals contain natural oils that moisturize the skin and make it soft and lucent. They contain natural properties that help stimulate blood circulation and help skin become soft and supple. Take one rose and pluck the petals. Dry them under the sun and grind them into a paste.

How to make: Add 2 tsp of milk and 1 tablespoon of wheat flakes and mix well. Make a fine paste and apply it to the face and neck for a natural glow. Leave it for 20 minutes before washing it off with plain water.

Marigold Face Mask

Vitamin C is an important antioxidant that protects the skin from a plethora of skincare problems including signs of ageing and sun damage. Marigold is one flower that contains vitamin C and can help you give glowing and radiant skin.

How to make: Take two marigold petals and crush the petals. Now, add one teaspoon of honey and half a teaspoon of water to the mixture. Apply the paste on the skin evenly and leave it for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Hibiscus Flower Pack

Looking for a natural face pack that will help you remove impurities from your skin and make it brighter? Hibiscus flowers can help you. Using this flower can help cleanse the skin by getting rid of the impurities, reduce oiliness and control pimples and acne.

How to make: Store petals of hibiscus flowers in cold water and crush them in the morning. Now, strain and keep the water. Add 3 tablespoons of oats and some tree tea oil to the water to make a paste.

Jasmine Pack

Jasmine is known for its soothing properties that can provide relief if you have itchy or dry skin. It is also believed to be the perfect skin moisturizer, natural antiseptic properties and offer anti-ageing benefits.

How to make: Crush and mash Jasmine petals thoroughly. Now, mix one tablespoon of yoghurt and one teaspoon of sugar in the mixture. Apply the mixture on the face and let it dry. Wash it off after 15 -20 minutes of applying the mixture to the face.