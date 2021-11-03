Diwali Skincare: What To Do And What Not To Do

Tips for glowing skin this Diwali© Shutterstock

This Diwali, say NO to these three things that can destroy the glow that your skin already has.

What do we do during festivals? Eat, drink and make Merry. Did you realise what happens to your skin then? Celebrity dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shettyra says "this is when maximum damage happens in a short time."

According to Dr Shettyra, the three things most important for glowing bright skin are:

Texture of your skin so that light can reflect evenly

hydration for the dewy glow

Even complexion

She also points out three things that we need to be worried about this Diwali so that do not destroy the glow that you already has. These are:

Sweets

Dr Shettyra advises to cut down on those sweets or anything that taste sweet as they can increase the glycaemic index, which can make your elastin and collagen stiff and brittle and results in inflammation, acne, ageing, pigmentation, etc. This can also destroy the skin texture as well as affect the water retention capacity of the skin. So, say NO-NO to sweets this Diwali. If you can't control your sweet craving, have raisins or dates, which are natural sugar, but again in limits.

Alcohol

If you're going enjoy alcohol, the dermatologist reminds you to have equal amount of water so that the skin doesn't dehydrate and lose its glow. But do not overhydrate the skin. If you drink too much water, it could drain away the minerals as certain minerals are important to make your skin glow. Say NO NO to smoking also as it causes too many bad things to your skin, she warns.

Makeup

"Wear it as much as you want, but make sure the applicator is super clean and remove makeup fully from your face no matter how late. It's mostly not the makeup that does the harm, it's the applicator and not removing it that kills," writes Dr Shettyra.

Do not rub and scrub your skin, do not rub your eyes, never sleep with eye makeup as it can irritate the eyes and you could wake up with dark circles next morning, and stay away from crackers to avoid pollutants, she adds.

Drink, eat, look pretty and make Merry all in a limit.

