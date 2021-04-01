Skincare is all the rage these days. From buying new skincare products to going under the knife, people have been trying a plethora of ways to get glowing skin. But often, these synthetic products can be harmful to your skin. To the unversed, ‘synthetic’ generally refers to those products made with ingredients taken from animals, which has been molecularly replicated to the same effect within a lab.

While synthetic products are mostly touted as a ‘safe’ option, some people could experience irritation and allergies. But you can replace these products with natural products and save your skin the damage. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor shares beauty tips, gives fans a sneak peek into Sridevi’s skincare routine

Natural Options For Common Skincare Products

If you too want to give synthetic products a miss and opt for common skincare products, then this article is for you. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Dermatologist recently shared some natural options for common skincare actives that might work for you. Also Read - Take your skincare game up a notch with Shraddha Kapoor's tips

Bakuchiol Instead Of Retinol

Retinol is one of the most trusted ingredients in the world of skincare. It is often used to treat fine lines, dark spots and breakouts. While it is an amazing product that can help reverse the signs of ageing, it can also be harsh on the skin. According to Dr Geetika, retinol and bakuchiol, both work on the same skin problems. “Both significantly decrease wrinkles and reverse signs of ageing. Luckily, bakuchiol comes with less side effects than retinol making it a winning choice,” she wrote. Also Read - Masaba Gupta shares a glimpse into her morning skincare routine; check it out

Choose Aloe Vero Over Hyaluronic Acid

Our body produces hyaluronic acid, which is a clear, gooey substance that keeps the skin hydrated. The main function of this skin ingredient is to retain water to keep your tissues lubricated and soft. “While hyaluronic acid is definitely more plumping on the skin, aloe vera is a great natural alternative. It has hydrating ingredients that mimic the properties of hyaluronic acid,” explained the Delhi-based dermatologist.

Ditch Salicylic Acid For Willow Bark

Salicylic acid, derived from the metabolism of salicin, is a type of phenolic acid that is widely used in many skincare products. The natural alternative to this ingredient is willow bark. Also called nature’s aspirin, it contains salicin, which can do wonders for the skin. Dr Geetika explained in her post, “Willow bark isn’t as powerful as beating acne as salicylic acid; however, it does have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce symptoms of acne and keep redness at bay.”

Replace Lactic Acid With Papaya Enzyme

Lactic acid is used in many skincare products that help treat hyperpigmentation, age spots and more. But in some cases, it can cause irritation, rash and itchiness, which can get worse if left untreated. You can use the papaya enzyme instead of lactic acid to get rid of these problems. “Papaya enzyme for lactic acid. Both of these ingredients break down dead skin cells, increase cell turnover, and promote collagen production—so if you’re in the market for a cleaner version, try papaya enzyme,” she wrote.

Caution: While these ingredients are natural, there are is always a possibility that these things don’t work for you. So, it is better to do a patch test and consult a dermatologist to know for sure.