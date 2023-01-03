Diet for Healthy Skin By Shahnaz Husain

Do you notice any changes in your skin, such as new or unusual moles, growths, patches, or itchy skin conditions or rashes that may develop at any age? In general, the earlier you seek treatment for a skin condition, the more effective it is likely to be.

Your skin requires an adequate amount of nutrients to maintain its normal functions. Shahnaz Husain suggests some dietary changes for healthy and beautiful skin.

As more and more nutritional facts come to light, it is being established over and over again that internal good health and external beauty are two sides of the same coin. A healthy, balanced diet that supplies the body with the essential nutrients, promotes both good health and beauty. Smooth skin, lustrous hair, bright eyes, slim figure and vitality owe a great deal to our diet.

Nutrients essential for the skin

Let us take the skin. It requires an adequate amount of nutrients to maintain its normal functions, including that of cell renewal. The health and youth of the skin depends on this. Good blood circulation is also essential. There is enough evidence to show that a deficiency of vitamins and minerals is an important factor in early wrinkling of the skin. Vitamin C, for instance, strengthens the immune system and delays early aging. It also helps to maintain healthy collagen, the supportive tissue of the skin. Vitamin B is important for the formation of healthy new skin cells. Similarly, Vitamin A and E play significant roles in maintaining the softness and smoothness of the skin texture.

Constipation and the improper elimination of wastes can lead to clogged pores and acne. If you have an oily skin that is prone to blackheads, spots and pimples, you should ensure that your diet contains enough fibre. Cut down your intake of sugar, starch and fried foods and increase your intake of raw foods, like fresh fruits, raw salads and sprouts. Stick to whole grains and drink enough water and fresh fruit juices. Take the juice of one lemon first thing in the morning to cleanse the system.

Dietary changes needed for healthy skin

Although so much information is available, we continue to eat refined, processed foods that are high in starch and sugar and low in nutrition. Dietary faults begin to manifest themselves in terms of disease, overweight, low vitality, premature aging and many skin and hair problems that detract from an attractive appearance.

So, take a good look at your diet. Begin by reducing your intake of fats, sugar and red meats. Increase your intake of whole grains, eliminating refined cereals and flours. You can get all the natural sugar you need from fruits. Honey can also be used as a sweetener. A part of your daily diet must consist of fresh fruits and vegetables, eaten raw, with the skin, as far as possible. Yoghurt is also a wonderful beauty food, while skimmed milk and paneer can be included. Vegetables should be lightly cooked. Take enough green leafy vegetables, like spinach. Fruit and vegetable juices, freshly extracted are ideal. They not only ensure a supply of valuable nutrients, but are assimilated and absorbed by the body very easily. They also help to cleanse and purify the system and prevent the accumulation of toxic residues. Fruit and vegetable juices are best taken freshly extracted, with the addition of water. A diet that is high in fresh fruits and vegetables, unprocessed cereals, sprouted grains, nuts, seeds and yogurt can make you look and feel much better in winter.

Feel good and look good

Beauty problems that are related to bad health cannot be camouflaged with make-up. No matter how much time, money and skill you employ, fatigue, dark under-eye circles, spotty skins, dull complexions and hair are bound to be apparent. Beautiful features are endowed by our genes, but poor health detracts from it. On the other hand, you may not be genetically favoured, but good health and vitality can give you a quality of attractiveness that is irresistible. You will not only look good, but feel good and that is exactly what beauty is all about.

This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.