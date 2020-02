Ghee, also known as clarified butter, plays an important part not just in India cuisines, but its culture too. Ghee is used in India in many ways, in food to enhance taste, as a fuel in diyas and as an essential ingredient in performing auspicious rituals.

Pure ghee, made from the cow’s milk, is considered a power food. Experts say it helps in digestion, and to expel toxins from the body. Adding ghee in your diet can also help prevent constipation.

Thanks to the fatty acids present in it, ghee has incredible healing properties. Many also use ghee to moisturise skin during winters. In fact, ghee is secret natural beauty ingredient for people in India. Here are some beauty benefits of ghee and tips to include it in your skin care regimen.

Remove dark circles

Apply ghee on your eyelids and under your eyes before going to bed and leave it overnight. Wash it the next morning with plain water.

Heals chapped lips, Lightens dark lips

Use ghee to massage it gently over your lips. Leave it overnight. You will wake up with soft and rosy lips. If your lips suffer from pigmentation, this method works too. Within a few weeks you will get pretty pink lips.

Soften dry skin

The fatty acids in ghee encourage deep hydration. Apply warm ghee on your body before bath. This will give you soft and smooth skin. For dry face, mix ghee with water and massage it into skin. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash off with water.

Revive dull skin

Use ghee in your face pack to revive your dull and lifeless skin. Mix ghee with raw milk and besan to make a paste. Apply this mixture over your face and neck. Keep it for 20 minutes before washing.

How to make ghee face mask

Apart from applying ghee directly on your skin, you can use it in making nourishing face masks the for glowing skin.

How to prepare the ghee face mask – Take one tablespoon each of ghee and honey. Add a few drops of raw milk to form a paste. This face mask is the best way to moisturise your skin in winters.