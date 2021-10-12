Dermatologist-Approved Treatments To Make Your Skin Glow This Festive Season

The fasting-feeding season is here and why should your skin be left behind. It's time to flaunt the glittering lehnga cholis and master the picture-perfect looks for every night of the festive season. This year things are going to be extra special because the dandiya-Garba celebrations are back with a bang after the year-long lockdown. So, why not treat your skin with something extra special for attractive beauty and charm. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, shares some popular skin treatments that can help keep your skin happy for the entire festive season.

Facials

And we don't mean just for the face, back facials are important too. Facials give an instant glow and better-looking skin. There are different kinds of facial to choose from, you can opt for a relaxing facial, a skin brightening facial, and antioxidant and anti-ageing facial. Jet facials use pressurized air to cleanse and exfoliate the skin, black vinegar facials help clear the clogged-up pores. Every facial delivers essential moisture, vitamins, and nutrients to the skin. Facials are a great way to repair and rejuvenate the skin and protect it from the damage done by smoke, sun, and the sweat.

Photo facials

These are professional skin treatments that use the Intense Pulse Light (IPL) therapy to resolve various skin problems such as freckles, skin redness, treat acne, reduce sun damage, and eliminate signs of premature ageing. The best part is that photo facials can be done for any part of the body.

Microdermabrasion

An excellent skin polishing and anti-ageing treatment, microdermabrasion removes the top layers of the skin revealing the smooth, blemish free, wrinkle free skin underneath. The tine microdermabrasion beads moisturize the skin as well.

Chemical peels

Trusty chemical peels are simple, quick, and effective way to get the radiant, aglow, and smooth looking skin. Peels are the preferred treatment for removing skin tans, stubborn dirt and dead skin cells and deep cleansing the skin. Post a chemical peel treatment you will notice a visible difference in your skin complexion. Various types of chemical peels include trichloroacetic acid gel peel (TCA), retinol peel, mandelic peels, lactic peels, ferrulac peel etc. Talk to your skin specialist about your skin concerns and they will be able to formulate the right chemical peel for you. It is quite normal for the skin to be reddish for a few days post the peel therefore take care to avoid sun for a few days post treatment.

Part peels

These are short versions of chemical peels the offer a quick and fast way to reduce the appearance of pigmentation and acne marks. They are a tad better than facials in combating deep skin problems and they take only 10-15 minutes of application. They exfoliate the skin microscopically. They are done about 3-4 times in a month to maintain the glow.

Q Switched laser treatments

Non-invasive, non-scarring, and highly effective laser treatments can be used for skin tones, removing pigmentation, skin tans, unwanted hair on the body, give an instant brightness to the skin and even out the skin texture. The results are quick and last for many days. You can also opt for leg and bikini laser treatments for skin rejuvenation.

Botox and fillers

These are skin boosters that replace the lost skin volume, fill up the lines and wrinkles and improve skin hydration. Injectables are safe to use, and their results last anywhere from six months to one year.

Along with the treatments do not forget to follow the daily skin care routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.