Dark Underarms? 5 Easy Yet Effective Skincare Tips To Prevent Underarm Pigmentation

Dark Underarms? 5 Easy Yet Effective Skincare Tips To Prevent Underarm Pigmentation

Dark underarms aren't the most welcome sight but many struggle to keep it clean. If you have dark underarms and looking for ways to get rid of them, then this article is for you.

After months of wearing layers, it's almost time to wear summer dresses and sleeveless outfits! But what if you are not able to get into the summer spirit because of your underarm pigmentation?

While dark underarms are not a sign of any serious medical condition, they can be triggered by hormonal disorders, improper shaving, use of chemical-based and harsh deodorants, or a skin condition called Acanthosis nigricans (AN). The presence of dark underarms can undermine the self-confidence of an individual, and make it challenging for them to wear dresses of their choice out of embarrassment.

Skincare Tips To Avoid Underarm Pigmentation

Here are some effective skin care tips to prevent underarm pigmentation so that you can flaunt your dresses without having to care about dark underarms.

Exfoliation is must

Dead skin cells, sweat, and dirt accumulated in the skin layers can often lead to underarm pigmentation. However, exfoliating regularly can help reduce the dark appearance of the skin and improve the overall appearance of the underarms. To exfoliate, apply a body scrub with a loofah to your underarms and scrub gently. Use the cleanser you use for your face to exfoliate your underarms if you have sensitive skin. Follow this routine twice a week for smoother and brighter underarms.

Keep your underarms clean

In addition to exfoliating, keeping your armpits clean and fresh every day helps prevent the build-up of sweat and dirt. Take shower regularly, and wash your underarms with warm water and soap. If you are prone to sweat, wear loose clothing and carry wet wipes to clean your underarms from time to time.

Moisturise after every shave

You may like to read

Shaving or plucking your armpits can darken your skin, but moisturizing afterwards can help reduce inflammation in your armpits. Always use soap or shaving cream before shaving and apply a natural, unscented moisturizing lotion to the area to reduce irritation and prevent skin changes. You can also try other alternatives such as waxing or shaving to avoid the hassle of shaving or waxing.

Choose the right deodorant

The deodorant or perfume that you use may cause your armpits to darken. The chemical-based and harsh deodorants can adversely affect the skin cells that produce melanin and intensify your pigmentation even more. Hence, use a safe and alcohol-free deodorant that can help whiten your armpits. If you sweat a lot, opt for an antiperspirant deodorant suggested by dermatologists.

Try some DIYs

Try using kitchen ingredients with natural bleaching properties like potato juice, tomato juice, and lemon juice on your underarms for best results. These ingredients are natural skin lightening agents that can help reduce pigmentation remarkably with regular application.

Tips From The Expert

Hyperpigmentation is often difficult to treat, especially for people with darker skin. It may take several months to achieve the desired results. Be patient while you find the right remedy for your underarm pigmentation.

If you are at risk of skin irritation, then make sure to test the product on a small patch of skin surrounding the underarm. Continue applying the product to the entire underarm area only if no negative reaction occurs within 48 hours.

(Inputs by Ms Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)