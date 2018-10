Certain allergies can also flare up the problem of dark circles. © Shutterstock

When dark circles start to appear under the eyes most of us start to blame age, sleep and genetics. While these are the unavoidable factors that can lead to dark circles but they could also be indicative of other health problems. Here are a few probable causes of dark circle and what they indicate:

Sleep deprivation: Lack of sleep can make the skin look paler and under-eye blood vessels to dilate, resulting in puffiness. If you are an insomniac or suffer from fragmented sleep dark circles could become your permanent feature.

Allergies: Puffiness around the eyes is one of the most common reactions to allergies, but the nasal congestion that comes with being exposed to pollen, dust or other allergens can also cause the veins around your eyes and nose to dilate and darken. Eczema may also make the puffiness and discoloration worse. And underlying food allergies or food sensitivities can contribute to dark circles as well.

Iron deficiency: Dark circles under-eyes are a common feature or side-effect of anaemia. When your blood has a lower amount of red blood cells than normal it is natural for the area to look puffy and dark.

Fluid retention: Excess salt in your diet—or other conditions that cause fluid retention, like diseases affecting the heart, liver, kidney or thyroid—can dilate the blood vessels under the skin around your eyes, resulting in the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Smoking: Lighting up causes you to lose collagen at a faster rate than you would naturally, which thins the already-delicate skin under your eyes, making blood vessels more visible.

What you can do: