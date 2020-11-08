Cystic acne can be bothersome, and they can be difficult to treat. Dr Rinky Kapoor explains what it is and how you can get rid of it.

Acne is one skin condition that we can all relate to. We have all had to deal with acne at some point in our lives, especially during our teen years. While all types of acne are a pain, cystic acne is the worst kind. Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics calls it one of the more serious skin conditions as it can be painful and difficult to get rid of.

What is cystic acne?

Cystic acne "appears as a form of red lumps under the skin that are filled with pus. It develops when the pores on the skin become clogged with sebum oil, dry skin cells, and impurities and thus become a breeding ground for bacteria," explains Dr Kapoor.

"Bacteria P. acne resides under the skin's pores. When the pores are blocked by sebum and dead skin cells, the bacterium proliferates, and the pores under the skin become inflamed. It can affect the face, neck, chest, arms, back, and shoulders. Cystic acne looks like a boil on the skin (pus-filled white bump) which is painful to touch."

What causes cystic acne?

The worst thing about cystic acne is that it can affect anybody, regardless of their age and gender. However, people with oily skin are more prone to cystic acne. Many things can cause these painful breakouts on the skin. Hormonal changes during the teen years can also lead to cystic acne. Other causes may include:

Pregnancy

Genetics

Changes in mensural cycle

PCOD

Medications

Skin products that increase oiliness in the skin

Improper cleaning

Excessive production of dead skin cells

Tight clothing

Exposure to high heat and humidity.

Cystic acne treatment

Since cystic acne is deep-rooted in the skin, it can be hard to get rid of them. But for a few lucky ones, it may go away on its own. Whenever you notice a tender bump throbbing, consult a dermatologist. You should avoid touching the bumps as it can lead to complications.

“The first rule of cystic acne treatment is never to pick, prod, or squeeze the bumps. If the acne bursts, it can spread the infection and cause more trouble for you. Also, if not treated with the right treatment plan, cystic acne can leave behind ice pick scars, large pits and indents on your face,” says Dr Kapoor.

Regular acne treatments don’t work on cystic acne. Your dermatologist may recommend the following (depending on your skin type):

Oral antibiotics to bring down the infection

Benzoyl peroxide cleansers that help kill the bacteria and control the oil. After cleaning your face and applying a light layer of moisturizer, apply a low concentration of benzoyl peroxide on your acne

Salicylic acid cleansers help control the oil and gently exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and help you keep the pores clean. If you have dry skin, then use salicylic acid only on the affected area

Vitamin A derivatives, retinoid help to unplug the pores and improve skin cell regenerations

Isotretinoin and spironolactone reduce excess oil and help reduce the painful bump

Cortisone injections: The hormone injections are injected in the bumps and help reduce redness, inflammation, swelling and pain due to cystic acne

Hydrocortisone cream contains low doses of steroids that help reduce the swelling and inflammation.

At home treatment

Cystic acne treatment takes times to show its effect. So, try not to stop treatment midway and follow the instructions of your dermatologist. Here’s how you can contribute to the treatment.