If you are looking for an all-weather beauty buddy for your skin, curd is the perfect solution for you. Maintaining a radiant and glowing skin is easy if you make curd your beauty buddy. It contains lactic acid, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells. It also nourishes, moisturizes and hydrates your skin. This food is loaded with fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, which can help you maintain your skin elasticity and complexion. It also has a cooling effect, which is good if you have any skin inflammation. Here, we reveal a few face mask recipes that will help you tackle a whole range of skin problems. Try these out and you will be surprised at the results.

Anti-ageing face mask

Curd contains lactic acid, which has potent anti-ageing properties. It helps fade away fine lines and wrinkles and also delays the formations of these signs of ageing. This mask will also tighten your pores and give your skin a radiant glow.

Recipe

Take one fourth cup of curd and beat it till smooth. Add a ripe and mashed banana to it. Mix in one teaspoon of honey to the paste. Mix well till it is blended and smooth. Apply this to your face and neck and leave it on for half an hour. For best results, use this face mask twice a week.

Anti-acne face mask

The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of curd makes it the perfect ingredient to use in a face pack that can help fight acne. Curd also contains zinc, which can help fight inflammation. Acne is an inflammatory skin breakout and this mask will help you deal with the swelling and inflammation caused by acne.

Recipe

Take one tablespoon of curd and mix it with 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Make a smooth paste out of it and apply it to the affected area. Leave it on for half an hour and then rinse it off with cold water. Use this face pack every day for best results.

A face mask for clear skin

Oatmeal can help in exfoliation and it also comes with amazing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Mix it with curb to rid your skin of blackheads and pimples. It is perfect for people with sensitive skin.

Recipe

Take half a cup of curd. Add two tablespoon of oats to it and blend in a blender. If the consistency is too watery, add some more oats to the mixture to make a smooth paste. Apply this mixture to your face and leave it on for 30 minutes or till it dries completely. Wash off with cold water. Apply this face mask twice a week for best results.

A hydrating face mask

This face mask will even out your skin tone, get rid of your tan and restore the natural complexion of your skin.

Recipe

Take a raw potato and crush it into a pulp in a blender. Mix this pulp to two tablespoon curd. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 30 minutes. Once it dries, wash off with cold water and pat dry your skin. Use this once a week for best results.