According to a recent study conducted by Hammerkopf Consumer Survey, people are spending 4 hours and more on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp every day. This has happened ever since the country has been on a lockdown. Prior to this, the daily time spent on these platforms was 2.5 hours on an average. This is an 87 per cent increase. Well, a lot has been said about the health and psychological impacts of overusing your phones. It has been linked with loneliness, depression, stress, toxic jealousy and even eating disorders. A Current Opinion in Psychology journal research observes that being jealous of your FB friends can lead to depression. Also, studies from all around the world have revealed that the COVID-19 virus dwells long on your mobile surface. However, the list doesn’t end here. Turns out that being hooked to your smartphone for long may damage your skin too. Here, we tell you how this habit can wreak havoc on your skin.

Boosts your ageing process

The more you invest your precious time on your phone, the more will your delicate skin suffer from its blue light penetration. The blue light which your smartphone, laptop or TV throws at you is called high-energy visible (HEV) light. It damages these three components of your skin: Collagen, hyaluronic acid and elastin. All these can lead to premature ageing. This light may also develop pigmentation problems, wrinkles and cancer.

May give you wrinkles

Staying glued to your phone can cause wrinkles on your face and especially on your forehead. Apart from getting permanent wrinkles around your chin and neck, your skin starts to become saggy with dropping cheek jowls. According to experts, this is the new reason behind 30 plus women getting wrinkles and saggy skin. Earlier, wrinkle used to be the problem of 50 plus women. To avoid this skin problem, hold your phone upwards or in front. According to several studies, looking down on your phone constantly can even take you under the doctor’s knife. This is because the posture of looking at your mobile constantly may hurt your neck and you may even require a surgery.

You may get acne also

You’ll be surprised to know that experts have found mobile phones can carry 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. These microorganisms are responsible for acne. There could be thousands of germs generated by the heat which your phone produces. Since bacteria can multiply in warm places, it may not take longer for them to get transferred to your hands and then to your face. Try to avoid touching your face while using your phone.

Uneven skin tone

You must have noticed that your computer and mobile often heats up. The heat which gets released from your device can be hazardous for your skin. It can lead to uneven skin tone and dark spots. Try to keep your devices aside until they cool down or try to go hands-free for longer periods just to be away from your phone.

