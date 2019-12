Usually, women enter menopause between the ages of 40 and 58. This is the time when ovaries stop releasing eggs and your periods come to an end.

When you get menopause, it will not only affect your internal body, but your skin as well. Post menopause, the production of estrogen begins to decline. And it is the lower levels of estrogen during menopause that will harm your skin. Low estrogen will cause skin thinning, sagging, and wrinkling.

The skin on the face, hands, and chest may lose moisture, collagen, and fat during menopause. As a result, you may start noticing wrinkles on these areas. However, you can relieve some of these effects of aging by following a healthy skin care routine. Here are some tips to protect your skin after menopause.

Cleanse and moisturise to hydrate your skin

Cleansing your skin regularly is the best way to keep your skin healthy and glowing. As you age, your skin gets drier because oil glands become less active. While choosing a cleanser, opt for a creamy one instead of foam or gel cleansers, which can strip moisture away. Always put on moisturizer while your skin is still damp. This will help boost hydration. Apply moisturizer on your hands too.

Protech your skin from sun

As you grow older, your skin also loses the natural ability to protect itself from the sun. So, it becomes necessary for you to use a sunscreen lotion with an SPF of 30 or higher. Apply it every day before going out.

Special skin care products

Wrinkles are the results of too much sun exposure over the years. Hormonal changes due to menopause may also contribute to the damage and worsen it. Wrinkles appear more on dry skin. Besides using moisturizer every day, get skin care products that are designed to help fight fine lines and sagging.

Shed dead skin cells

Using sunscreen everyday may help prevent age spots. Unfortunately, if you get them after menopause, using exfoliating products may help. Exfoliating products help shed dead skin cells which can be dull and flaky. Use of skin-lightening products and toners may also help fade the spots.

Eat Your Antioxidants

Collagen helps keep your skin youthful and tight. When the estrogen levels drop during menopause, your skin also loses collagen. Eating foods rich in antioxidants may help make up for it.

Don’t stress too much

Not just skin, too much stress can be harmful for you. If you are stressed out, your skin may become drier and more sensitive. Stress also cause skin conditions like psoriasis.

Exercise regularly

Exercising may help improve blood circulation, which slows down with age. If there is proper oxygen and blood flow, your skin will look brighter and healthier.

Get good night sleep

Want to look fresh? Sleep well. Yes, sleep can help prevent dark circles under your eyes. Lack of sleep may impact your hormone levels and metabolism and harm your skin. Getting 7 to 9 hours of good night sleep is important to keep your skin healthy and glowing.