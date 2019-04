Summer, in many parts of our country, comes not only with unbearable heat but also with other evils like dehydration, heat stroke, low energy levels, an upset tummy and sunburn. In a study published in the journal JAMA Dermatology, it has been found that sunburn is closely associated with a higher risk of melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Agrees Dr. Apratim Goel, Medical Director, Cutis Skin Solution, “Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun are one of the major risk factors behind skin cancer. Exposure to these rays can damage the DNA in melanin making cells called melanocytes, causing cancer.” There are 3 types of UV rays, namely, UVA, UVB, and UVC. UVB ray is known to have an early and direct effect on your skin. It is mostly responsible for casing sunburns and also considered as the culprit behind most skin cancers.

Apart from cancer, UV rays can damage your skin in many more ways as they can penetrate deep. Long-term exposure to these rays can speed up ageing, cause degenerative changes in your body, and damage cells, blood vessels and fibrous tissues leading to gradual loss of skin elasticity. While UVC rays are not harmful, UVA rays lead to long-term skin damages like wrinkles and lupus (an autoimmune disease). However, it does not lead to sunburn.

During the day, between 10 AM and 4 PM, UV rays are the strongest, especially in the summer and spring season. “These rays can even get through to your skin on a cloudy day. Also, they reflect back from water, grass, sand, and snow increasing your exposure,” says Dr. Goel. While the amount of exposure depends on the strength of the rays and the duration of your stay under sunlight, the extent of damage is determined by the sensitivity of your skin. However, with sunblocks, you can save your skin from both sun exposure and damage. In fact, you should. The above-mentioned study reveals that regular usage of sunscreen decreases the risk of skin cancer by 40 per cent. “If you are afraid that you are depriving your skin of vitamin by blocking it from sunlight, you can rely on foods like cheese, salmon, soy milk, egg yolk, orange juice, etc. Vitamin D supplements are also an option,” suggests Dr. Goel.

The major challenge that you will face while buying a sunscreen is that you will be spoilt for choice. With so many brands available in the market, picking up the right product becomes quite tricky. Here, we help you choose the best sunscreen for yourself with expert suggestions.

KEEP AN EYE ON SPF

While buying a sunguard, look for its Sun Protection Factor or SPF, which is mentioned on the pack. You don’t need an SPF of 100 for sure. “A sunscreen with more than 30 SPF is good for Indian skin in all the weathers and conditions.What is important is that the sunscreen must be reapplied every 2 hours for it to be effective. If a sunguard with 30 SPF gives you 90 per cent protection, the one with 50 SPF will give you 92 per cent protection while that with 100 SPF will protect your skin by 96 per cent. The difference is minute but a sunscreen with 100 SPF is usually heavy, greasy, and non-cosmetic. Therefore, you should avoid using it. These days sunscreens containing primer, silicon, and foundation are available. These are hassle free and you can put them for the entire day without putting makeup,” says Dr. Goel.

LOOK FOR ALL-ROUND PROTECTION

“When you are opting for a sunscreen, do not look for the SPF only. Check whether or not it provides protection from infra-red rays and rays from visible lights, apart from UV rays. Those two rays can also potentially damage your skin,” says Dr. Goel.

THE CHOICE SHOULD BE BASED ON YOUR SKIN TYPE

“If you have an oily skin, you can go for a gel-based sunscreen. However, those with dry skin can either use an oily sunscreen. Applying a moisturizer or serum after applying the sunscreen can also be a good option. It will hydrate your skin,” says Dr. Goel

AVOID TOPICAL APPLICATION IF YOU HAVE ALLERGIES

“Those who are sensitive to sunscreen can go for oral sunscreens. These are capsules that provide you protection from within. You need to take them on an empty stomach for best results. These capsules actually hinder the DNA damage done by the UV radiation, providing 90 per cent protection against skin cancer”, says Dr. Goel

THE RIGHT WAY TO PUT ON A SUNGUARD

“Firstly, you need to wash your face properly. Then, take one single tip unit (STU) of your sunscreen and apply it on your face and entire body uniformly. It is advised to apply sunscreen 20 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun. If you want to use any serum or makeup, apply them after 10 minutes of using the sunscreen so that the sunguard settles down properly,” says Dr. Goel. Also, do not forget to apply it every 2 hours especially if you are outdoors or sweating a lot. In fact, regardless of using water-resistant sunscreen, you should apply it immediately after swimming. Additionally, apply sunscreen even if the day is cloudy or it is the winter season as UV radiation can pass through the cloud or fog. In snowy or sandy areas like Shimla, Srinagar, Gulmarg, Leh, Manali, Jaisalmer or Jodhpur, it can be reflected back from snow and sand. So, using a sunscreen is necessary even if you are in place with single digit temperature.