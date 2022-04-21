Choosing The Right Sunscreen For Your Skin: Things To Keep In Mind

Read the ingredients written on the bottle if you have sensitive skin.

Sunscreen must be incorporated into your daily beauty regimen, regardless of weather, season, and time.

We know that wearing sunscreen every day is essential to protect our skin from harmful UV rays. But it is also important to choose the right sunscreen for your skin type to get the best benefits.

Dr. Karishma Kagodu - Plastic Surgeon, Founder and Managing Director of Dr. Karishma's Aesthetics (Kaesthetics), recommends a good broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, which easily absorbs into the skin to combat sun damage.

"No matter what your skin tone is, choose a broad-spectrum high-content SPF to protect your skin from UVA, UVB, and IR radiation," says the board-certified plastic surgeon/cosmetologist.

However, she recommends selecting sunscreen gel, SPF 50, especially for oily skin.

Below Dr.Kagodu answers some of the FAQs about using sunscreen.

Should we apply sunscreen even when we are at home?

Sunscreen is an inevitable beauty ritual that must be incorporated into your daily beauty regimen, regardless of weather, season, and time. Therefore, applying sunscreen is advisable even when you are at home.

Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays, which can cause skin cancer, including melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, and stubborn sunburns. One must note that sunscreen has both medical and cosmetic benefits, as it protects us from the deadly risk of skin cancer and helps prevent early signs of skin aging and sunburns. Therefore, choosing the right type of sunscreen is absolutely an educative decision that must be made under your cosmetologist's supervision.

What are the things we should consider while selecting a sunscreen?

When selecting a sunscreen, make sure the following things:

Broad-spectrum: The term broad-spectrum means that the sunscreen content is compatible with fighting harmful UV rays the UVA and the UVB rays.

SPF 30 or higher: Selecting sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 or higher is a sign of having a good UV-blocker that easily absorbs into your skin. Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 is right for oily skin.

Water-resistant: Water-resistant property of sunscreen entails the protection of your skin even while you swim, but you need to reapply when you get out. Sunscreen manufacturers are not legally allowed to claim that the product is waterproof. However, writing the water-resistant on the product label says that you have to reapply when you are done with swimming or other water involving activities.

Quality of ingredients: There are two types of sunscreens: chemical and physical. Choosing a specific sunscreen is based on your skin type, amount of sun exposure, and your cosmetologist's recommendation. Chemical sunscreen ingredients, such as PABA (para-aminobenzoic acid) and cinnamates, absorb UV rays and convert the sun's radiation into heat energy. In contrast, physical sunscreens (such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide) deflect and scatter the rays before penetrating your skin.

Before buying a sunscreen, consult a cosmetologist

Dr.Kagodu strongly recommends that an introductory consultation with a board-certified cosmetologist to educate yourself about choosing the right sunscreen.

In addition, she wants you to remember these few points while buying a sunscreen.

Must read the ingredients written on the bottle if you have sensitive skin.

Always choose a sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 or higher.

Use gel sunscreen with SPF 50 if you have oily skin.

Sunscreen spray, stick, lotion, or gel it's all about your personal preferences, but how you use and how much you have to use requires a cosmetologist's attention, she added.