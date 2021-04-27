The scorching summer heat can deplete your body of water and electrolytes, which can dehydration and increase chances of heat stroke. It is therefore important to drink plenty of fluids, like water, juices and electrolyte drinks to keep your body hydrated during summer. Excessive exposure to the harsh UV rays from sun during the summer season can also wreak havoc on your skin. Prolonged sun exposure can cause of hyperpigmentation, skin discoloration and even sunburn. If you want to enjoy the sunshine, celebrity dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty suggests doing three things which are: Also Read - Expert Skin Care Tips To Fight Summer Dryness

Hydrate your skin from within: Have enough fluids and supplements. Apply hydrating serums and moisturisers on your skin.

Apply sunscreen: Choose the sunscreen right and make sure it is SPF 30 at least. Also applying enough quantity is required to give you the protection.

Add an internal sunscreen: Antioxidant supplements that protect you against the UV damage from within.

3 things oily skin need

Taking care of acne prone skin can be tricky any way, but summer, heat and sweat can make it even worse. “Besides hydration, those with acne prone skin need something to replenish and repair the skin while it is going through its own process of healing and repairing the acne. Also, you need one sort of serum that can give you back those antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and healing ingredients,” said Dr Shetty. Also Read - AHA vs BHA: Know Which Exfoliating Acid is Best For Your Skin Type

If you have oily skin, summer is not the time to layer, but if you must then keep it light. Do not skip the sunscreen and choose your face wash wisely. Consider having supplements that suit your skin type, the dermatologist added.

But why do you get acne?

Acne or pimples (a more colloquial term) are nothing but infection, inflammation and blockage of your skin’s oil glands. Your oil glands or sebaceous glands are connected to pores and when dead skin and sebum collect and clump together, bacteria can be formed at the clogged area causing inflammation and leading to acne, explained the dermatologist.

There might not be one particular reason why you’re getting acne. Dr Shetty said it could be a combination of several factors such as:

Hygiene – Ensure that you wash your face and skin as regularly as possible. Do not use old makeup or makeup brushes.

Certain foods that you are sensitive to

Stress levels and lifestyle

Hormonal Imbalance – Physiological such as pre-periods, pregnancy, menopause, etc. or hormonal imbalances like in PCOS and thyroid issues.

Food and acne

Acne is one of the most common dermatological conditions, affecting millions of young adults worldwide. Can diet affect acne? Or What you eat trigger acne?

“Yes, of course. While you never know what might trigger your particular acne, some common food habits can play a role such as inflammatory foods like sugar, fried substance, gluten, dairy or even nuts for some people or eggs. It all depends on what inflames your gut,” she explained.

According to Dr Shetty, keeping a food diary is a great way to figure out what affects your acne. “Co-relating what you ate with when you got acne helps eliminate certain possibilities,” she said.

Food to avoid

“While I don’t believe in one food group for all, avoiding inflammatory substances is a good idea. The key is to figure out which substances trigger your acne through careful observation,” said Dr Shetty.