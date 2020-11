We all know that itchy, dry skin is caused by lack of moisture. But what causes lack of moisture in your skin? According to dermatologists, an impaired skin barrier and deficiency of healthy fats in the top layer of the skin is the root cause of dry skin. Also Read - 6 best ingredients to look for in skincare products for dry skin

The surface of your skin consists of dead cells and natural oils that trap moisture to keep the skin soft and smooth. If the protective oils are diminished, there will less water in this top layer of cells, and that could result in dry skin. Dry skin is extremely common and can occur in people of all ages. Applying moisturizer will help but that's a temporary solution. It is important get to the bottom of the problem for a permanent fix.

Here are some surprising causes of dry skin and experts' tips on how to combat these dehydrators.

Fragrance

Fragrance can irritate dry skin or make it worse. Avoid skin-care products that contains fragrance. Choose cosmetics that are labelled “fragrance free.”

Harsh soap

Soaps, detergents, and shampoos are formulated to remove oil. They can also sap moisture from your skin and scalp. If you have dry skin, look for gentle face washes, body washes, and laundry detergents.

Genetics

Dry skin runs in the family, meaning you can inherit it from your parents. Researchers say mutations in genes that control the production of a protein that helps in forming and hydrating the skin barrier can cause dry skin. People with these gene mutations may also have a greater chance of developing eczema. Experts suggest using moisturizers that have ceramides and lipids, which help build and reinforce the skin barrier.

Hard Water

Hard water is usually defined as water that contains a high concentration of minerals like magnesium and calcium. These minerals can turn the oils on skin into a thick substance and prevents moisturizers from being absorbed into the skin. Experts suggest investing in a home filtration system, if the tap water is hard. They also recommend using skin-care products that contain vitamins A and C as these nutrients can counteract the coating deposited by hard water.

Acne Medications

If you have acne, salicylic acid and retinol can do wonders for you, but these products can also dry out your skin. But don’t give up these skin-care saviours, instead try reducing the frequency of use or ask your dermatologist for a less drying prescription. Also, use a gentle cleanser.

Dry Air

Cold winter air that has a lower humidity that can wreak havoc on your skin, making it dry and itchy. Turning on the heat may add warmth, but it doesn’t increase the amount of moisture in the air. Investing in a good humidifier can help restore moisture to the air in your house.

Additionally, you may consider using a mild — 1 percent — hydrocortisone cream, but it may require a prescription. It may help soothe dry, chapped skin and speed its healing.

Frequent Handwashing

Too much hand washing can also lead to dry, cracked skin. This a common issue for people whose work require frequent handwashing, such as health care workers. To reduce the dryness, dermatologists suggest using lukewarm water to wash hands, but not hot water as it can strip your skin’s moisture. It is also advisable to avoid alcohol-based soaps and blot your hands dry instead of rubbing them with a paper towel. Apply an ointment after each wash, they said.

Long, Hot Showers

A steaming-hot water bath may provide you a soothing effect in the winter, but it can dry out the moisture in your skin. Limit showers to no more than five minutes and keep the water temperature warm, not hot, say dermatologists. Make sure you apply a moisturizing cream within one minute of getting out of the shower, as moisturizers work best on damp skin.