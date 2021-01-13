Castor oil has many health benefits. Apart from being commonly used as a laxative it is well known for its hair and skin benefits. Thanks to its natural antiviral and antimicrobial properties castor oil is a popular treatment for skin problems known as dermatosis as well as fungal infections. It's also known to promote hair growth. But did you know that castor oil can be used to reduce the appearance of dark circles? Although there are no scientific studies proving that castor oil works for dark circles under the eyes there’s numerous anecdotal evidence that suggests it works. Don’t worry