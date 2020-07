Brahmi is taken as a powder, a tablet or as a liquid extract. You can also make tea with brahmi leaves.

Fine line, wrinkles, sagging skin, grey are a few symptoms of aging. While you cannot avoid aging, you can definitely delay these changes on the skin by eating healthy, exercising regularly, and following an anti-aging skincare routine. Some Ayurvedic herbs are also believed to help reduce the signs of aging by regenerating body cells. According to Ayurveda experts, these herbs contain various antioxidants that inhibit the growth of cell-damaging free radicals in the body. Brahmi is a herb that is increasingly gaining attention in the cosmetic industry. Also known as centella asiatica, Indian pennywort, gotu kola or spade leaf, the herb is now widely used in anti-aging serums and creams. This herb is also referred to as a longevity herb in ancient Indian and Chinese traditions. Also Read - Will skin fasting give you glowing skin? Experts say a diet may be a better idea

Brahmi contains amino acids, beta carotene, fatty acids, and numerous potent phytochemicals. Together these compounds make Brahmi an effective herb for soothing inflammation, healing wounds, stimulating new cell growth, building collagen, and improving circulation. Also Read - How to use apple cider vinegar for flawless skin

How Brahmi helps slow the signs of aging

Collagen is a fibrous, supportive protein found in bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and skin. This protein helps skin cells adhere to one another and gives skin strength and elasticity. Collagen production decreases with age, which results in the appearance of common signs of aging such as wrinkles, sagging skin and stiff joints. Brahmi contains triterpenoid and asiaticoside compounds that help the body naturally produce collagen proteins and restore youthfulness. Also Read - Avoid these common beauty mistakes if you want a radiant skin

In addition, it helps diminish fine lines, spots and signs of photo-aging by improving cell renewal and tissue repair. Plant polyphenols, carotenoids and flavonoids present in Brahmi can fight free radicals that can damage skin cells. Thus the herb helps block the inflammatory changes that occur during the skin aging process.

Studies have also shown that supplements and creams containing Brahmi may help in reducing stretch marks and cellulite.

In India, the herb is known by different names including mandukparni, jalbrahmi, or simply brahmi. It has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine to treat infected wounds, syphilis, eczema, psoriasis, lupus, and female disorders.

Brahmi is taken as a powder, a tablet or as a liquid extract. You can also make tea with Brahmi leaves. However, it is best to consult a doctor before taking any herb.

Herbs to get younger-looking skin

We usually invest a lot of money in skincare products to get younger-looking skin. But these chemical-laden beauty products may do more harm than good. It’s time that you look for natural remedies for your skin problems. Here are some herbs that hold therapeutic advantages for your skin.

Chamomile

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antioxidant properties that can help soothe skin irritations, reduce spots, eliminate acne scars and fight breakouts. It also contains alpha-bisabolol, an influential compound which can delay the development of wrinkles. The herb can be taken in the form of tea or use it as a face wash.

Holy Basil

Commonly known as tulsi, this ancient herb has antifungal, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation, clear acne, and brighten hyperpigmentation. Thanks to the presence of antioxidants and Vitamins A and C, the herb protects your body against free radicals that can cause damage to the skin’s DNA and speed up skin aging.

Aloe vera

Called the “Plant of immortality”, aloe vera has been used as an anti-aging treatment for centuries in India and various other parts of the world. This herb can improve collagen production, hydrate the skin and boost the skin’s elasticity. Thus it helps in reducing the number of fine lines and wrinkles.