Botulinum toxin (Botox, onabotulinumtoxinA) is a neurotoxic protein derived from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species. We can find the bacterium in many natural settings, including soil, lakes, and forests. It also resides in the intestinal tracts of mammals and fish and in the gills and organs of crabs and other shellfish.

Botox is commonly used to treat certain muscular conditions, like cervical dystonia (severe spasms in the neck muscles) and muscle stiffness. It is also a common remedy to reduce chronic migraine headaches, to treat excess sweating (hyperhidrosis), overactive bladder, and incontinence (urine leakage).

Today, Botox is also popularly used for aesthetic reasons – to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face by paralyzing the underlying muscles. However, along with its intended effects, Botox may cause some unwanted effects as well.

Here are five common Botox side effects

If you plan to use Botox injections for cosmetic purposes, look for an experienced dermatologist and plastic surgeon to reduce the possibility of side effects. Side effects can occur at any time after the injection.

Temporary bruising

The most common side effects of Botox injections are temporary bruising and slight pain at the injection site. In rare case, some may experience headache, which go away in 24 to 48 hours.

Allergic reactions

Signs of an allergic reaction to Botox can include hives, itching; wheezing, difficult breathing; swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat.

Flu-like symptoms

Flu-like symptoms – fever, chills, body pain, respiratory infection, coughing – may appear within hours or days after the first injection. These symptoms may last for three to five days, depending on each case.

Facial paralysis

Botox injection for reducing wrinkles can affect facial expressions. You may experience difficulties in laughing, smiling, or showing other feelings. It may also lead to tear production problems.

Drooping eyelids

If you receive injections in the eye area, you may experience, drooping eyelids, uneven eyebrows, dry eyes, excessive tearing. While injections around the mouth may lead to a crooked smile or drooling. Most side effects are usually temporary and go away within a few days.

Botulism

In rare cases, high concentrations of botulinum toxin can result in botulism, a severe, life-threatening illness. When left untreated, botulism may result in respiratory failure and death.