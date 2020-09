If you have acne-prone skin, you may have noticed painful lumps on your face that don’t have a “head” like other pimples. These are blind pimples, a type of acne that develops beneath the skin’s surface. It’s usually caused by a cyst or nodule that is formed when sebum (oil), bacteria, and dirt get trapped in your pore. A blind pimple, or cystic acne, appears like a large white area under your skin that may not be noticeable from a distance. But you can feel the lump that’s painful to the touch. The affected area might become red due to inflammation of the surrounding skin. Also Read - This is why you get pimples during monsoon: Best home remedies to clear the zits

Since blind pimples are deeply rooted under your skin, they are considered to be the most difficult kind of acne to treat. Regular acne creams, scrubs, and pads, which are made for surface breakouts, won’t work on these hard pimples and may even make everything worse. Blind pimples are different from your typical zits, and so stop trying your regular acne tricks on them. Having said so, blind pimples are not so hard to get rid of as many people think. They can be easily treated with patience and care. We have some effective tips to heal blind pimples under the skin. Also Read - Beauty tips for men: 5 natural and inexpensive ways to battle acne problem during summer

Causes of big blind pimples

Why you get blind pimples? This type of acne is often caused by a surge of hormones (cortisol in particular). This is the reason why you notice blind pimples mostly around the menstrual cycle. Your skin’s oil glands react to the hormonal surge by overproducing sebum, which can cause the gland to become engorged, swollen, or hardened. Stress can also cause a surge in acne-causing hormones. So, managing your stress level should be part of your acne treatment. Also Read - Struggling with skincare woes while in quarantine? Here’s how to tackle them

According to dermatologists, 50 to 80 percent of the time, blind pimples will go away on their own but that could take a few weeks to a few months. But when they last longer, the more likely to leave an atrophic scar, which is like a crater or an ice-pick scar. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to get rid of blind pimples overnight. Never try to squeeze or pop a blind pimple or any acne. Doing so can worsen inflammation, and also cause scarring.

How to get rid of a blind pimple

A cortisone injection is the fastest way to get rid of a blind pimple or cystic pimple. But cortisone shots can be pricey. Everyone wants a cheap, at-home solution. So, here are some best home remedies for blind pimples.

Apply a warm compress

Soaking a clean washcloth in hot water and apply the towel to the affected area. This may help release the pus and heal. Don’t make it too hot as it can burn your skin. Apply the warm compress for 10 to 15 minutes three to four times a day.

Wear an acne sticker

Place the acne sticker directly over the blind pimple. This may help remove bacteria, sebum, and dirt from it. Most acne stickers contain salicylic acid, which is an acne-fighting agent. You can find acne stickers at your local drugstore. Use it daily until the blind pimple is gone, but make sure to change it at least once every 24 hours.

Mix antibiotic with benzoyl peroxide

Topical antibiotics like clindamycin and erythromycin can help get rid of acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation. Use these antibiotics in conjunction with benzoyl peroxide, which will dry out the blind pimple. Apply this combination around the affected area twice a day.

Try tea tree oil

Always dilute tea tree oil with carrier oils such as coconut, jojoba, and olive oil. Apply this diluted mixture twice a day until the blind pimple heals completely. You can also leave it on overnight and rinse off in the morning during your usual face-washing routine.

If at-home treatments fail, consult a dermatologist. You should also consider seeing a dermatologist if you get recurring blind pimples on a regular basis.