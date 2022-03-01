Blame It On The Season! Here's How Changing Seasons Can Affect Your Skin

A change in the season can take a toll on your skin and lead to problems. Here are some ways to tackle the impact of seasonal changes on your skin.

Do you feel that your skin suffers a lot every time the season changes? You are not alone! People often say that determining your skin type can help you build a skincare routine, and that is it all your skincare problems will vanish in no time. But the reality is, there are other factors that lead to skin problems, including environmental and hormonal changes. Yes, seasonal changes can take a toll on your skin but how?

How Does Seasonal Change Affect Your Skin?

Seasonal changes are accompanied by a slew of environmental changes. Humidity levels fluctuate in tandem with temperature changes. Pollens and allergenic substances in the environment, as well as microbes, vary with time. All these changes influence the skin, especially for people with sensitive skin. Some people have skin irritation or acne during the summer. As a result of the increased sweating caused by the hot weather, bacterial development can cause a foul odour and rashes in sensitive places.

When the weather begins to warm up and spring arrives, the humidity and temperature will rise once more. As debris and dead skin cells remain trapped on the surface of your skin, it may begin to feel oily and heavy. If you have normal skin, you may become oilier over the summer, which can lead to breakouts and flare-ups. Warmer temperatures promote the production of sebum and sweat, which can block pores. We are also more prone to expose ourselves to the sun, which can produce sunspots and impair pigmentation.

What To do About The Effect Of Warmer Weather On Your Skin?

Here are some tips that can help you take care of your skin when the weather becomes a little warmer:

Light moisturizer

Switch to a more lightweight moisturiser as spring approaches, to avoid an unwanted build-up of the product. Remember that your skin still needs to be hydrated, but in the summer, it is best to achieve that hydration by drinking plenty of water.

Oil-removing cleanser

To minimise excess oiliness, incorporate an oil-removing cleanser into your daily routine. Look for products that contain salicylic acid and combine them with a chemical exfoliator for a deeper clean.

Avoid heavy makeup

If you wear make-up, go easy on the heavy foundations and products that build a barrier on your skin, and opt for non-comedogenic products. When our skin is already producing more oil, dirt, oil, and dead skin cells can easily become trapped on our faces, causing more breakouts and flare-ups of existing skin issues.

Apply sunscreen

Remember to apply sunscreen liberally all over your body, from head to toe. Even on the coldest, most uncomfortable days, the sun's rays penetrate our skin, necessitating the use of SPF protection. This is especially true in the summer when we are more likely to be outside and exposed for longer periods of time.

Avoid hot baths

When the weather gets a little warmer, it is also a good idea to avoid a long and hot shower. Over-showering can cause dry skin, which can contribute to eczema flare-ups and irritation.