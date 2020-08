Battling blackheads can be a nightmare for many. This skin condition, caused by blocked skin pores, become more rampant during the monsoons, thanks to high levels of humidity. High volumes of moisture in the air help bacteria to clog the pores of the skin leading to blackheads and other skin conditions like acne and whiteheads. Also Read - Turmeric for skin health: Know the benefits and ways to use it

Basically, a blackhead refers to an opening in a hair follicle that has been blocked by an odd mixture of oil, dead skin cells and bacteria. When this opening is exposed to the air, oxidation turns it black. Though anyone can get blackheads, people with oily skin are more prone to them. Also, you are likely to get them more often on your chin and the area around your nose. These are the favorite hot spots of blackheads because the skin around your nose and chin have higher oil content than other areas of the face. This means there is higher potential of clogged pores in these areas.

Spot Treatment for Blackheads

If you have them only on certain parts of the face, nose and chin for instance, it's better to apply the treatment only to those areas, instead of the entire face. Concentrated or targeted treatment will relive the other areas of irritation. Use salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide for spot treatment of blackheads.

Top 4 Ways to Prevent Blackheads

The only way to keep them at bat is to ensure that your skin pores are not clogged with dirt, oil, dead skin cells and bacteria. We tell you how to do so.

Wash your face more than once every day

This is a very basic but important advice. Make sure you follow it religiously. Also, don’t forget to wash your face each time you get back home from outside and after a rigorous session of workout. Don’t rub your skin hard after washing. Instead, pat it dry gently. But cleaning with water alone may not be enough for people with oily skin. Use a skin cleanser that comes with a chemical exfoliant like salicylic acid or glycolic acid.

Exfoliate your skin

Sugar, beads and other natural particles work as great exfoliants. Using them twice a week will be a good idea to prevent impurities that clog the pores. This can be especially beneficial if your skin type is on the oilier side. You can also try chemical exfoliants as they are gentler on your skin. Glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid are good options. Lactic acid works better for dry skin while salicylic acid is good for oily skin.

Apply a clay or charcoal mask

It is an effective way of cleaning oil and dirt from the skin. Keep it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. Also, follow this up with the application of moisturiser because a clay or charcoal mask can leave your skin excessively dry.

Choose oil-free sunscreens

Pick a sun guard that has this written on it: For oil-free skin. This will help you maintain oil balance in your skin. A sunscreen with SPF 30 is usually recommended.