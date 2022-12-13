Bio-Remodelling To Fight Signs Of Ageing: Who Can Get This Skin Treatment?

Lifestyle habits, ageing, and pollution can leave our skin thinner, drier, and saggier. Bio-remodelling treatment helps hydrate your skin and address signs of early ageing.

Dull skin, fine lines, wrinkles, sagging: Nobody wants to see these signs of ageing coming too soon. Everyone wants to look their best throughout life's changing seasons. No matter what our age is, we all love to flaunt healthy and youthful skin that glows and radiates. However, healthy and youthful-looking skin does not come by chance; it is earned. You have to invest time and effort.

"There is no instant miracle skin cure," says Dr Rickson Pereira, Consultant Dermatologist, Aesthetic Physician, Trichologist, Venereologist and Dermatosurgeon at Dermatherapie Clinic.

The expert adds, "The basic step is to maintain a good skincare regimen and consistency. However, skincare alone may not be able to overcome some situations that are beyond our control, such as loss of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid in the deeper layers of the skin. Over time, these three essential components for the firm and hydrated skin start to diminish, leaving our skin thinner, drier, and saggier than before. These losses occur due to lifestyle habits, ageing, and pollution."

So, what can we do to reduce those signs of ageing and keep looking younger for longer?Bio-remodelling treatment can come to your rescue. Let's learn more about this skin therapy from Dr Pereira.

What is Bio-remodelling treatment and how it works?

Touted as a game-changing treatment that hydrates from below the skin's surface, bio-remodelling treatment may be the answer to your hydration and anti-ageing needs. Using a slow release of hyaluronic acid, it helps to replenish hyaluronic acid and enhance the formation of both collagen and elastin, both of which make up the structural support of the skin. With this therapy, such ageing defects can be delayed and minimised significantly.

Bio-remodelling works differently from other dermal filler treatments since it is formed entirely of hyaluronic acid. It blends seamlessly into the skin and spreads itself adequately to provide the needed hydration and flexibility. The structure of the face is not altered by bio-remodelling treatment, it simply gives you more rejuvenated, radiant and ravishing skin. Another important function that bio-remodelling performs is to fast-track skin regeneration, especially required during wound healing tissue regeneration. All this is possible because of the tissue repair and anti-inflammatory properties of the hyaluronic acid.

Is bio-remodelling only recommended for the facial skin?

The common areas of the body suitable for bio-remodelling treatment include the face, neck, and hands. This highly hydrating injectable moisturiser encourages the natural production of collagen while filling in the lines while lifting the skin and improving the skin's firmness, elasticity and tightness.

Who can opt forBio-remodelling treatment?

Bio-remodelling is suitable for anyone who has skin laxity, crepey skin, or fine lines and wrinkles they wish to target five key areas: the lower and mid-face for nasolabial folds and laughter lines, cheek, chest and decolletage, as well as the hands. It is recommended to anyone who is looking to address signs of early ageing, as well as younger people, to strengthen and hydrate their skin.

For most, a depletion of hyaluronic acid begins around thirty or the late twenties. Reactions to bio-remodelling are rare and hyaluronic acid is considered safe, even for pregnant women and nursing mothers. However, it is important to consult your doctor to determine your suitability for this treatment.