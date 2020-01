Bikini wax! Yes, you may feel great to be smooth down, and your partner may like your shaved vagina. But being hairless down there could make you more susceptible to certain health conditions. Your pubic hair act as natural shield against many bacteria and fungi, preventing you from vaginal and other infections. Skin-to-skin contact during sexual intercourse may cause rashes or irritation, your pubic hair can protect your sensitive skin from being hurt.

When not done properly, waxing can peel off the skin, leaving the area exposed to bacteria and increase the risk of various skin infections such as staph and folliculitis (infection of the hair follicles). Here are some health problems that may result from a bikini wax.

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Waxing your pubic hair can thin out the skin membrane and cause tiny tears. Through these small tears, bacteria and viruses may enter your body. This will increase your risk of getting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HPV, herpes, and molluscum contagiosum.

Infections & Burns

Use of infected waxing tools can spread bacteria and cause skin infections. If you are getting a bikini wax, you are likely to have skin inflammation around the area, leading to redness and itching. Pulling out the hair from the sensitive parts can also lead to tiny tears, which can make easier for bacteria to enter the skin. Hot wax can also cause superficial burns.

Ingrown Hair

When the new baby hair couldn’t not reach up to the surface, they turn into a bump-like growth. When infected, this can cause severe irritation and pain. Bikini waxing may also cause micro-trauma to the skin, which can lead to an infection of your hair follicles, known as folliculitis.

Having said so, you don’t necessarily need to stop going for bikini wax. But you do need to follow some safety tips.

Schedule your bikini wax appointment five days before and after your period before as your pubic area is extremely sensitive during this time.

Before you go for bikini wax, exfoliating your pubic area using a mild scrub to remove any dead cells and prevent hair in-growths.