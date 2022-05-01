Bid Adieu To Summer Skin Problems With These Home Remedies By Shahnaz Husain

Summer brings its own share of skin problems. From tanning to acne, here are some expert-approved home remedies to help you get rid of these summer skin problems.

Cleansing and refreshing the skin are important during summer to remove sweat and oil deposits. Impurities and pollutants tend to adhere to oily and sweaty skin. Exposure to the sun and chemical pollutants in the water and air can lead to suntan, sunburn, skin sensitivity, heat rash, pimples and acne.

Home Remedies For Summer Skin Problems

Here are some natural ways to get rid of summer skin problems:

Prickly Heat

Skin rashes are actually very common and can occur due to various reasons. Among these are rashes due to seasonal conditions. In summer, for instance, heat rashes are common. Even prickly heat, when the humidity is high, manifests itself in a rashy condition.

Talcum powders containing sandalwood or khus help to soothe prickly hear and relieve itching. Mix sandalwood paste with a little rose water and apply it to the entire area. Rosewater is a natural coolant. Wash off with plain water after 20 to 30 minutes. Aloe vera gel can be applied to the area to soothe the rash. Mix together one part vinegar with three parts water. Dip cotton wool pads in the solution and apply to the face. It helps to reduce itching and also restores the normal balance. Mix baking soda with water into a paste and apply to the area. Wash off after 5 minutes. It helps to relieve itching.

Tanning

Swimming in an open pool, or going for a summer holiday by the beach or the hills can lead to tanned skin. What causes tanning? Exposure to the sun increases the production of melanin, which is the skin's pigment, or colouring matter. Once melanin is produced in the lower layers of the skin, it moves up to the skin surface. Since it is dark in colour, the skin also becomes tanned. To remove tan:

Ground almonds make a good facial scrub. Add yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric and apply to the tanned area. Rub the mixture gently on the skin. Wash it off with water. Mix half a cup of dried lemon peel with cold milk or yoghurt and apply on the face daily for 20 minutes. To remove tan on oily skin: Mix lemon juice and cucumber juice in equal quantities and apply daily for 20 minutes. Or, mix cucumber pulp with yoghurt and apply it on the face daily. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It will suit oily skin since cucumber is an astringent. For oily skin: Mix tomato pulp with one teaspoon honey and apply daily for 20 minutes.

Sunburn

Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel to the burnt area soothes and heals the skin and helps it to recover faster. Aloe Vera contains zinc, which is actually anti-inflammatory. For a soothing effect, place chilled cucumber slices on the burn or dab on some cucumber juice with the help of a cotton ball. You can even grate the chilled cucumber and apply it to sunburns to reduce inflammation. Coconut water or coconut milk may be applied to the area. It helps to soothe sunburn. It also helps to remove tan and brighten the skin over a period of time. Apply on the skin and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Cold milk applied daily, using cotton wool, helps to soothe and soften sunburnt skin, lightening skin colour over a period of time.

Pimples And Acne

Sandalwood paste can be applied to pimples and acne. Mix together one teaspoon cinnamon (dalchini) powder, half teaspoon methi seed powder, lemon juice and a few drops of honey. It should be a sticky paste. Apply it ONLY on acne and leave it on for a couple of hours, or even overnight. Add 2 DROPS of Tea Tree Oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water. Apply this on rash and pimples.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

