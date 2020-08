If you have dry skin, do not use it daily as it can make your skin more dry. © Shutterstock.

Rice water has been used by women in Greek, Middle East, and Asia as a beauty ingredient and as a remedy for various skin and hair problems for centuries. The water that is strained after cooking rice is rich in vitamins and minerals that are essential for hair and skin. Due to the presence of allantoin and antioxidants, rice water has healing and soothing properties. Also Read - Stung by a bee? Get rid of the painful irritation with these easy home remedies

Rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that is known to help repair damaged hair. Used as a rinse, after shampoo, it can strengthen your hair as well as make it smooth and silky. Rice water can also help fix your hair fall problem. Also Read - Honey, tomatoes and other gifts of nature for a glowing skin

When applied on the skin, inositol in rice water can help promote cell growth and slow down the aging process. It can minimize your pores, reduce age spots and lighten skin tone and make your skin firmer and softer. Also Read - When you should start anti-aging skincare routine? Some tricks to keep looking young

Steps to prepare rice water

Boil rice by adding more water than you usually use for cooking your daily meal. When the rice is cooked, strain the excess water into a container. Keep it overnight as it gets richer in antioxidants, minerals, vitamin E after fermentation. The left-over rice water can be used for up to a week if it is kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Another simple method to prepare rice water is by soaking the rice grains in water. After about half an hour, strain the liquid with a sieve and refrigerate it for some time before using it. Make sure to press some of the grains while straining. Alternatively, you can leave it in a jar at room temperature for two-three days to make fermented rice water and then store it in the refrigerator for later use.

Research has shown that fermented rice water contains a higher amount of antioxidants than regular rice water. But make sure to dilute with plain water before using the fermented water.

How to use rice water for hair

First shampoo your hair, and after that pour the rice water over your hair and gently massage it into the hair and scalp in a circular motion for 15 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm or cold water. For extra benefits and pleasant aroma, you can add a few drops of essential oils like rosemary, lavender or tea tree oil to the rice water. It can also be added to any of the hair packs. Try this natural remedy once or twice a week and your hairfall problem may be gone after 3-4 weeks, and hair will become stronger and manageable.

According to beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, the inositol in rice water helps strengthen your hair, reduce surface friction, and repair damaged hair from the inside out, including split ends.

Rice water can also be used as a conditioner after shampooing your hair. Rinse the hair with rice water after shampoo. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash with fresh plain water.

Best way to use rice water for skin

After you have prepared the rice water, keep it in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours to let it cool down. Use this cooled rice water as a toner or to rinse your face once a day. If you have dry skin, do not use it daily as it can make your skin dry.

You can also prepare a bodypack by mixing together gram flour, rice water, turmeric and few drops of lemon. It can help reduce the body’s tan and wrinkles.

Rice water is said to effective in treating skin conditions like dermatitis, acne, eczema and more. The starch in rice water has soothing and healing properties. Dip a cotton ball into the rice water and then apply it over the affected area and allow it to dry on its own. Rice water can also help tighten the pores, lighten the skin, and reduce age spots and pigmented patches.

For anti-ageing treatment, Shahnaz Husain suggests mixing one teaspoon of rice water with a few drops of coconut oil. You can massage it into your skin on the face and neck.

What’s more, rice water has an astringent effect that helps reduce oiliness and thus, prevent pimples and acne.