Facial oils have become really popular in recent years but many people worry about using them on their skin since they think that oil will block the skin pores and this can lead to acne and other skin-related issues. But not all oils bad for your skin! There are oils that are actually good for your skin. Not all oils can trigger acne issues! some of them can also fight the acne-causing germs. Our skin actually needs oil massages in order to form a protective layer for the skin and added to this there are many other beauty benefits as