Facial oils have become really popular in recent years, but many people worry about using them on their skin since they think that oil will block the skin pores and this can lead to acne and other skin-related issues. But not all oils bad for your skin! There are oils that are actually good for your skin. Not all oils can trigger acne issues! some of them can also fight the acne-causing germs.

Our skin actually needs oil massages in order to form a protective layer for the skin, and added to this there are many other beauty benefits as well. Oils can soften tired skin and make it look fresh, remove fine lines, can act as the best anti-ageing solution, and fade dark spots and blemishes. For those of you who are struggling with acne and/or oily skin, you will be surprised to learn that using the right blend of oils may actually benefit your skin.

Here are 5 DIY night oil serum recipes for anti-aging, acneic skin, blackheads, & more.

1. Vitamin C serum for anti-ageing

This oil is best suited for the skin that has lost its elasticity and tightness. This homemade miracle oil helps your skin to fight against blemishes and acne-causing bacteria and skin ageing issues.

How to make:

In a bowl, mix half a tablespoon of each of vitamin C oil, aloe vera gel, vitamin E oil and 5 drops of frankincense essential oil. Mix all ingredients until well blended. Using a funnel, transfer the serum into a small amber bottle to help reduce light exposure. Apply this oil serum at night. Also, make sure to rinse your face in the morning since this oil concoction can cause sensitivity when exposed to the sun.

2. Deep moisturizing overnight facial oil

Here’s an excellent homemade facial oil for night time! This oil acts as the best oil for someone who is suffering from dull or dry skin. Also, this oil blend works wonder for all skin types.

How to make:

In a bowl, mix half spoons each of Rosehip seed oil, organic argan oil, Vitamin E oil (capsules are easily available in the market), few drops of essential oil of your choice. Store this oil blend in a glass bottle and use it daily at night.

3. Homemade oil serum for oily skin

Let’s break the myth! Oils are not bad for oily skins. The only thing to keep in mind when applying oils is to ensure that the blend is a concoction of natural and cold-pressed – chemical-free oils. Try this below oil recipe at night to fight acne and other skin breakouts.

How to make:

In a bowl, mix a half tablespoon each of Jojoba oil, Argan oil, Grapeseed oil. Along with these, add a few drops of tea tree oil, rosemary oil and peppermint oil to control the production of the acne-causing germs. Store this oil in a glass bottle and apply evenly on your face and neck every night before hitting the bed.

4. Homemade oil serum for dark circles

Are you suffering from tired, puffy eyes with dark circles? Getting roughly five hours of sleep is not enough for your skin and particularly the skin around your eyes. Try this oil at home and massage your under eyes skin regularly to get rid of dark circles and get glowing and fine lines free eyes.

How to make:

In a bowl mix half tablespoons each of Aloe vera gel, Rosewater, Coconut oil and Almond oil. Mix all the ingredients well until it gets completely blended. Transfer this oil mixture into a clean and dry small glass bottle. Drip a few drops of this oil around your tiring eyes with the help of the dropper and massage the area gently with your fingertips every night. Let the oil absorb and work its magic overnight. Rinse in the morning and wake up to refreshed and depuffed and brightening eyes.

5. Antioxidant facial oil for combination skin

Skincare is the best way you can pamper yourself after a hard and long day at work. And there can be nothing greater than a homemade oil serum. This oil is great for all skin types especially combination skins due to the re-balancing properties of Jojoba. When Jojoba oil is mixed with few drops of sweet almond oil the benefits get doubled. Sweet almond oil is most commonly known for an ability to soothe, soften, and recondition the skin.

How to make:

Take a bowl and mix one spoon each of Sweet almond oil, Jojoba oil, Vitamin E oil, few drops of lemongrass and rosemary. Transfer this oil blend to a glass bottle and use this every night. Massage it well for better results.

Feel free to post your thoughts or your own homemade facial oil recipes below.