Expensive facials will not always give you radiant skin. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on expensive spa treatments, pamper your skin with these simple, homemade face mask recipes.

The spring has arrived and it’s time to switch your personal care routine. Here are 4 DIY face masks for gorgeous skin during the spring season. These DIY face masks are tried and tested.

Avocado + Honey+ coconut oil Mask

If you have dry skin, this face mask is the best one. The avocado and coconut oil will help moisturise your skin, while honey helps to heal any chafed or raw areas.

Mash avocado until it’s smooth and creamy. In a blender, add the rest of the ingredients and mix them well. Apply this mixture to your face, avoiding your eyes. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse with warm water.

Oatmeal+ honey+ yogurt Mask

Oatmeal can help soothe rough skin and fight eczema and acne breakouts. Combined with honey and yogurt, it makes a great DIY mask for all skin types.

Take 1/3 cup instant oatmeal in a bowl. Add hot water to it and stir for a few minutes until it plumped up nicely. Then add honey and yogurt. Blend these ingredients to form a smooth paste. Apply this all over your face, leave on for 10 minutes, and then wash with warm water.

Strawberry Lemon Mask

This mask is great remedy for oily/problem skin. Strawberries contain salicylic acid which is great for acne-prone skin. Lemon juice can tighten pores and remove old, dead skin cells. Yogurt and honey area known for their antibiotic properties.

Ingrediants required: 1/4 cup mashed strawberries, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 tablespoon yogurt and 1 tablespoon honey. Mash all of the ingredients together. Apply evenly all over your face and leave it for 8-10 minutes.

Pumpkin Face Mask

Take 1 tablespoon cooked or canned pumpkin, 1 teaspoon topical vitamin E and 1 teaspoon honey. Mix all the ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply it on the face, and rinse after 15 minutes.

Pumpkin is packed with enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids, which help increase cell turnover to reveal bright and smooth skin. It also contains vitamin A and C that can boost collagen production. The Vitamin E in the mixture can diminish the appearance of acne scars and hydrate the skin.