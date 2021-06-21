Have you tried a number of skin care products for your acne but not achieved satisfying results? Maybe it is time to address your acne issues internally. Acne is a very common skin issue but sometimes it can be really persistent. A multitude of internal problems right from an inflammatory response by your immune system to your hormones or gut health, can be the reason behind your acne. Also Read - Gua Sha Cannot Give You A Sharper Jawline: Common Misconceptions Debunked

Worry not! We bring you a list of anti-blemish beverages that can help solve your acne problem from the inside out.

6 EFFECTIVE DRINKS FOR CLEAR SKIN

Staying hydrated is very crucial to having a clear and healthy skin. Start your day with a couple of glasses of plain water to flush out the toxins and harmful metabolites from your body. An adult human requires 2 to 3 litres of fluid per day, to keep your gut healthy and your skin glowing. But all of that fluid intake need not be just plain water. You can include these tasty beverages in your daily menu to get rid of your acne.

Spearmint Tea

Spearmint not only has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, but it can help correct hormonal imbalances too. Studies have shown that regular consumption of spearmint tea can reduce your acne problems by 25 to 50%. You can have one to two cups of spearmint tea every morning or evening to get both hydration as well as a load of antioxidants which will make your skin clear and glowing.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric has numerous benefits for your skin. It has been used traditionally in skin care since time immemorial. The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, with its antimicrobial as well anti-inflammatory properties, helps to keep acne at bay. Adding a pinch of pepper to your turmeric drink ensures maximum absorption of curcumin.

Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a cup of warm water or milk along with a sweetener of your choice. Add a pinch of pepper. You can also spice up the latte a bit by adding a little ginger or cinnamon powder. Enjoy it warm every morning.

Tea

Most green teas are high in antioxidants, but matcha gives you the biggest dose. Besides being anti-inflammatory, the EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate) in matcha tea is anti-bacterial too. So put it in your face-pack or drink it from a cup, to make your acne vanish like magic!

To prepare a matcha tea, first mix a teaspoon of matcha powder in a little boiling water. Add this mix to a cup of warm milk and maple syrup for sweetness. You can also add a little vanilla extract or ground cinnamon for flavour.

Kefir

This fermented drink is rich in probiotics, which are friendly bacteria that help keep pathogens at bay. This drink is especially helpful if you are taking antibiotics for your acne, as it helps replenish the healthy gut flora. Lactoferrin present in kefir helps fight germs and boosts the immune system.

You can choose from a range of lactose containing or plant based kefir available in the market. Daily consumption of a glass of kefir can reduce your acne by almost 35% in a period of 3 months.

Dandelion Tea

Dandelion roots are rich in vitamins, zinc, iron and potassium. A study at the University of Maryland, USA concluded that dandelion roots help in the detoxification process of your liver and kidneys, which in turn help correct hormonal imbalances due to adrenal malfunction. This reduces inflammation that can flare up acne.

Steep a spoonful dandelion tea powder in a cup of freshly boiled water. Let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes and enjoy!

Tart Cherry Juice

You must be knowing cherries are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that can help you get a clear skin. But did you know that tart cherries contain melatonin which improves your sleep patterns? A good night’s sleep is very essential for a healthy, glowing skin. The pH balancing properties of cherries prevents bacterial growth and thus relieves your acne inflicted skin. Avoid buying juice directly from the market, as those may contain high levels of sugar which may actually lead to a breakout. Opt for homemade fresh, tart cherry juice instead, to get all its goodness in a cup.

To get rid of acne you need to follow a holistic approach. Be mindful of what you eat and drink apart from your daily skincare routine. Also remember to get enough sleep and spend a little time with yourself every day, to reduce your stress levels. Do try the drinks mentioned in this article to get rid of your acne and reveal your true beauty.

(This article is authored by Dr Kaustav Guha, Head, R&D, SkinKraft Labs)