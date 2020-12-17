Vitamin C serum is highly touted as one of the most beneficial ingredients to add to your skin-care routine. If you haven’t yet started using it you’re depriving your skin of the many benefits Vitamin C can offer it. Here you will get to know everything you need to know about this powerful antioxidant and why you should start using it ASAP. Also known as ascorbic acid vitamin C is essential for the growth development and repair of all body tissues. It aids in the formation of collagen absorption of iron the proper functioning of the immune system wound healing