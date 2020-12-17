Serums are the best for reaping the most benefits of Vitamin C.

Vitamin C serum is highly touted as one of the most beneficial ingredients to add to your skin-care routine. If you haven’t yet started using it, you’re depriving your skin of the many benefits Vitamin C can offer it. Here you will get to know everything you need to know about this powerful antioxidant and why you should start using it ASAP. Also Read - Try this homemade facial toner for the brightest, smoothest skin

Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is essential for the growth, development and repair of all body tissues. It aids in the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, the proper functioning of the immune system, wound healing, and the maintenance of cartilage, bones, and teeth. But your body can’t produce vitamin C, you can get from food and supplements. It can be applied topically to the skin to get some of its benefits. Also Read - You need to stop making these 7 skincare mistakes ASAP

What vitamin C can do for your skin?

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that fights against free radicals that are responsible for breaking down the skin’s collagen, which can result in signs of aging like wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines and loose, saggy skin. It also has the ability to reduce dark spots and even out your skin tone by minimizing the formation of excess melanin in the skin. Thus, using vitamin C serum regularly can give you a radiant complexion. Also Read - Want to get clear skin? Try these morning detox drinks right now!

Collagen is a fibrous protein that is responsible for maintaining suppleness and elasticity of the skin. But as we age, collagen production depletes. Vitamin C is known to help stimulate collagen production.

What’s more, Vitamin C has hydrating effect on skin. It helps reduce transepidermal water loss and allows your skin to better retain moisture.

But why a serum?

Even though you get vitamin C from the many food you eat, using serums and other topical products is the most direct way for your skin to reap the benefits of this powerful nutrient. Among the vitamin C products, a serum is the preferred form of vitamin C for topical application.

Compared to lotions or creams, serums are thinner in consistency and thus the active ingredients can penetrate the skin faster and more effectively.

Vitamin C serums can also help reduce the appearance of under-eye circles by plumping and hydrating the skin under the eyes as well as alleviating discoloration.

Best time to use a vitamin C serum

Ideally a vitamin C serum should be used before applying moisturizer to your skin. While it can be used in the morning or evening, it is best to apply it during the day as it can act as a shield to protect your skin against pollution and other environmental aggressors. Make sure to apply sunscreen after the vitamin C treatment and moisturizer. Sunscreen absorbs UVA and UVB rays and using it daily with vitamin C serum can help prevent or reduce signs of premature aging.

Side effects of vitamin C serum

Vitamin C serum is safe for most skin types and it can be used in conjunction with other skin care ingredients, including alpha hydroxy acids, retinols, and SPF. However, avoid niacinamide when using vitamin C as it may render vitamin C less effective.

In rare cases, people with hypersensitive skin may experience minor irritation. Skin experts suggests skipping any exfoliating acids immediately after applying vitamin C to avoid irritation.

A slight burning or tingling sensation are common side effects of Vitamin C serum, but it should not last long. If you experience continued burning or signs of an allergic reaction, such as swelling or hives, immediately wash your face to remove the serum.

So, it is always a good idea to do a patch test prior to full application to assess your risk for allergic reaction.