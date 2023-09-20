Benefits Of Using Skin Oils: 6 Best Face Oils For Summers

Facial oils are designed to complement and enhance the natural oils that our skin produces.

Skin oils can act as a blessing for your skincare needs. Here are some face oils that work wonders during summers.

Summers are known for making people irritable owing to the heat and the heavy routine. The summer season causes plunder to your skin and health if proper care is not taken. Therefore, this is the time when you need to choose wisely, even when it comes to beauty. Skin oils come with many incredible properties that can act as a blessing for your skincare needs. You can no longer rely on things that worked wonders throughout the cold months. Face oils provide a wide range of beneficial properties that can help you achieve your skincare goals.

Why do we need skin oils? "Though our skin produces lipids (oils) on its own, applying oils helps improve our complexion. If you have aging skin or skin that is genetically dry, facial oils can benefit your skin de-hydrate, no matter what season it is. Facial oils are designed to complement and enhance the natural oils that our skin produces," explains Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist, Founder Inatur.

While the choice of any product is always based on your skin type, there are numerous advantages to using facial oils throughout the year. "During summers, it is essential to use oils that are lightweight, non-greasy, and won't clog pores," says the Cosmetologist.

Face oils that can be used in summer

According to Pooja Nagdev, these are some of the best face oils that work wonders during summers (they are suitable for all skin types):

1. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is light and non-greasy, making it ideal for use during summers. It mimics the natural sebum of the skin, making it an excellent option for all skin types. It is also rich in vitamins E and B, which helps to hydrate and protect the skin.

2. Rosehip oil

Rosehip oil is lightweight and absorbs quickly into the skin, making it ideal for summers. It is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, which help to repair and protect the skin from damage caused by the sun.

3. Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil is a lightweight and non-greasy oil that is perfect for summers. It is rich in antioxidants and linoleic acid, which helps to moisturize and protect the skin from sun damage.

4. Argan oil

Argan oil is a lightweight oil that is easily absorbed into the skin. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, which helps to protect the skin from environmental stressors such as pollution and UV radiation.

5. Hemp Seed oil

Hemp Seed oil is an excellent option for summers as it is lightweight and non-greasy. It is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help to hydrate and soothe the skin.

6. Kumkumadi oil

It is an ayurvedic blend that improves complexion and even skin tone. It is enriched with Saffron oil known for its skin lightening properties.

The Cosmetologist, however, noted that that everyone's skin is unique and may react differently to different oils. Therefore, she recommends doing a patch test before using any new oil on the face.

