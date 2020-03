Summer season is not a good time for many things, including your skin. Too much sun not only can get you tanned, over the harsh sun rays can cause premature ageing of skin too. As the mercury level rises, it gets more difficult to keep the skin soft and glowing.

Keeping your skin well hydrated is one of the best ways to protect our skin from the sun. Since our body loses a lot of moisture during summers, it is essential to keep our body well hydrated. Drink 10-12 glasses of water and eat plenty of fruits to keep yourself hydrated. Here are some skin care tips you can follow to protect your skin during summers.

Moisturize daily

Summer or winter, always follow the ritual of cleansing, toning and moisturising at night before going to bed. If you prefer natural products, use milk and honey to moisturize your skin.

Cleanse and exfoliate

Experts suggest cleansing your face twice a day and scrubbing two to three times a week. This will help get rid of dirt and grime built up inside the pores.

Don’t skip sunscreen

Apply sunscreen on your face and other parts of the body that are likely to get exposed to sun. Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV radiations that are the major risk factor for early onset of skin ageing.

Avoid heavy makeup

Keep your makeup low during summers. Too much makeup can take away your skin’s natural glow. If you have to apply makeup, make sure to take it off before sleeping every night. This is to allow your skin to breathe.

Apply tomato and lemon juice

Tomatoes are a great source of antioxidants and can keep your face fresh and cool during summers. Mix tomato and lemon juice and apply it all over your face. Let it sit for 10 minutes and then wash with cold water. Not only it will cool your skin, but also keep it hydrated.

Use homemade face packs

Some homemade face packs can do wonders to your skin during summers. to keep it smooth and hydrated. A DIY face pack made of milk, honey and oatmeal can help keep your skin smooth and hydrated. Fruit face packs and sheet masks are the other good options.