There are a few facial exercises that can re-contour your face and make you beautiful by giving you that extra glow. @Shutterstock

You must have tried out many beauty products that guarantee to give you a radiant look. The market today is flooded with such products. But most of these products contain chemicals that may not be good for your skin. When it comes to beauty, looking for natural alternatives always makes sense. These are many foods that can make your skin clear and give you a glowing complexion. Regular exercise also makes you look radiant. But here, we will reveal a few facial exercises that will make you beautiful by giving you that extra glow. Also Read - 5 simple and effective natural remedy for hyperpigmentation

There are a few facial exercises that can re-contour your face. As you get older, you lose collagen and that leads to sagging and drooping of skin. You start noticing wrinkles and fine lines. But if you build up your facial muscles, you will get stronger muscles beneath the skin and this will make your skin look younger and tighter. It will also bring a glow to your face besides giving you a fuller and plumper skin. It will also blood circulation. Also Read - Make a green tea mask and pamper your skin during this lockdown period

Pursed lip smile

This is an easy exercise. Suck in your cheeks with your lips pursed. Now keeping your lips pursed, smile as much as you can. Hold your smile for about 10 seconds and then release. Do this 5 times every day. Also Read - Summer is here and it's time to bring about some changes in your skincare routine

The kissing exercise

This exercise works on the muscles of your cheeks and chin. It improves the downward drift to a youthful jawline and flushed cheeks. Here you need to pout just as you would if you are about to kiss someone. Now, smile keeping and keep your lips pursed. Stay like this for a few seconds. Relax. Do this 10 times daily.

Act surprised

Pretend that you are about to whistle and smile while you are doing this. Stay like this for a few seconds. Relax. Do this 5 times daily. You can blow your cheeks in and out while doing this.

Puff up your cheeks

These movements make the cheek muscles strong and prevents them from looking hollow. It will lift and plump up your cheeks. Inhale through your mouth and puff your cheeks out. Now play with the air inside your mouth and push it from cheek to cheek. Release. Repeat 10 times.

Lift your eyebrows

We have taken this facial exercise from yoga. It tones your forehead muscles and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Place your index finger of each hand half-an-inch above the eyebrows and try to lift the eyebrows upward. At the same time, press them downward with your fingers. Do this 10 times daily.

Make a face

This exercise will tone your cheeks and give your face a younger look. At the same time, it will bring a glow to your face. Close your mouth and suck in the insides of your cheeks. Hold for a few seconds and keep your eyes wide open the whole time. If your eyes start to water, relax and blink. Do this 10 times.