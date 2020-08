The novel cronavirus, which led to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought the whole world to a standstill with governments imposing nationwide lockdowns in many countries. India also went on a complete lockdown from the month of March which practically forced us all to be in house arrest. Lockdown and social distancing, necessitated by the pandemic, have changed the way we move, eat and even take care of ourselves. Alongside our healthcare plans we have had to bring about a lot of changes in our beauty and skincare regimen too, relying more on easily available kitchen ingredients. Though lockdown rules have eased, and salons and parlours have started opening up, we aren’t sure if it’s safe to visit them yet. So, it’s better to stick to your at-home skicare regimen for now. While it comes to simple, easy-to-follow beauty hacks, there’s a lot to learn from the Koreans. Though a little strange, they are effective for sure. Here are the best Korean skincare routines that you can try from the comfort of your home. Also Read - 5 yoga asanas to get clean and clear skin

Drink barley tea

This tea is commonly served in Korean restaurants. In fact, it is given to Korean babies too in order to improve their skin. Several studies also suggest that barley tea adds a glow to your face by improving blood circulation. Moreover, it is rich in antioxidants which help your skin fight free radical damage. Barley tea comes loaded with an amino acid known as lysine which promotes the formation of collagen, a protein that lends structure and elasticity to your skin. Bonus: It can work as your weight loss drink too!

Use a muslin cloth and hot water for exfoliation

Dip a muslin cloth in hot water and massage your face with it. Run your fingers in an upward to downward motion to start with. Follow it up with circular strokes. Doing this every day will exfoliate and deep cleanse your skin giving your face a firm texture within a few weeks.

Practise this mouth exercise

Facial yoga is a popular trend followed in the West for its for its anti-ageing benefits. However, Koreans have a simpler version of facial exercise. It’s fun too. They pronounce the vowels A-E-I-O-U repeatedly. Take at least 5 seconds to pronounce each vowel. Doing this will stretch your facial muscles, improve the blood circulation of your mouth and remove fine lines.

Try facial by tapping fingers

Yes, Koreans do it this way when they can’t visit the salons. Layer your face generously with cream and then tap your fingers in a circular motion all over. Make sure that every part of your mouth—from forehead to jaw—is covered. Like the vowel exercise, this will also enhance blood flow to the face and give it a glow.

Go to bed with damp towels around

This, again, is a quirky tip. But it works. Hang a few wet towels in your bedroom while going off to sleep. This will have a humidifying effect on your skin and keep it moist through the night. This is what we call, a beauty nap, isn’t it?