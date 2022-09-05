Baby Skincare: Benefits Of Massage You Should Know About

Changing weather can have an effect on your baby's skin. Here's how massaging your baby can help deal with these skin problems.

A baby's skin is tender and can be affected by seasonal changes. In the dry season, babies can suffer from chapped skin, dryness, redness and rashes. We have to deal with such problems even while bathing the baby. The transition from good weather to sweltering heat can result in a number of illnesses, including issues with the skin and hair. It can be difficult for new parents to establish and maintain a baby care regimen. The varying seasons and other factors make maintaining a safe and healthy care regimen for your tiny bundle of joy incredibly challenging, no matter how hard you try. Here are some tips for caring for your infant to keep your baby's skin looking the best.

Benefits Of Infant Massage

The most important part of the baby's bath is massage. Studies show that massage helps to strengthen emotional bonds and gives the baby a sense of security and mental well-being. You can select olive oil or baby oil from a reputed company. Avoid oils with heavy perfumes. Massage has many physical benefits too. It helps blood circulation, muscle tone and growth. The practice of leaving the baby in the sun, after the massage, for about ten minutes, helps in the formation of Vitamin D, aiding the development of healthy bones and preventing diseases like rickets. The baby should not be left in the sun in summer, as it can cause sunburn.

Things To Keep In Mind While Massaging The Baby

Here are a few things you should be careful of when you massage your baby:

Before the baby's bath and massage, remove rings and other such items, so that no injury is caused.

Keep your nails short.

During winter, ensure that the room is warm.

The oil should be slightly warm.

Apply oils in adequate quantity, so that friction does not harm the baby's skin.

Simple stroking movements should be used and ensure that the baby's arms and legs are not pulled too firmly. All movements should be smooth and rhythmic. Sudden, jerky movements can frighten the baby.

The head and face should not be massaged.

Take care that the oil does not get into the eyes. Also, take care around the umbilical cord region, especially during the first few weeks.

The baby should not be massaged if there is any fever or disease.

Things To Do Post Massage

Here are some things you should keep in mind after massaging your child:

Wait for 10 to 15 minutes after the massage to give the baby a bath.

The baby should not be left alone during this time.

Ensure that the water is not too hot. It should be moderately warm. In winter, one has to be careful to ensure warm water.

Use a mild soap for the baby, but take care to see that it does not get into the eyes.

Nowadays, "no tears" shampoos are available for baby care.

After the bath, use a clean cotton towel to wrap the baby's body and pat the baby dry. Avoid rubbing too hard.

Babies are prone to rashes, especially in the diaper region. Take care not to use too much baby powder, as it can collect in crevices and folds of the baby's skin.

We have found that Ayurvedic ingredients and combinations are ideal for baby care products.

They are gentle on tender skin and help to maintain its natural softness.

Baby oils are very light, while soothing emollient creams are available for dryness, rubbed knees and elbows.

Babies also develop a scaly condition on the scalp.

The scales should not be pulled out. They should be softened by applying warm oil with cotton wool.

Then wash the hair and scalp, using a baby shampoo, which does not sting the eyes.

Care should be taken while washing the baby's scalp, by pouring water from front to back, so that the water does not fall over the face.

All traditions are carried on from generation to generation. In the same way, the way of caring for the baby is passed on from the mother to kid. Caring for your baby, and giving a daily massage and bath can be a wonderful way of communicating, eliminating the need for words. However, seek your doctor's advice first.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

