Beauty is not just about slathering your face with chemical laden products and makeup. It involves a lot more to stay beautiful and sport a healthy glow at all times. Even if you do not step out of your house, you still need to follow a strict beauty regime for a youthful glow. We are now in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown. So, most of you may think that since you are indoors almost the whole time, there is no need to take extra care. But you forget that your skin is exposed to the summer heat and dust even if you are sitting in your home. Plus, if you use the air conditioner, it may just make things worse. Many people are guilty of making some common mistakes that can strip the glow from their face. Also Read - Fluctuating hormones can wreak havoc on your skin health: Know how to deal with it

Here, let us take a look at what you need to avoid doing if you want to sport a healthy glow on your face at all times. Also Read - Skincare tips: Why you should exfoliate your skin and how to do it at home

Not drinking enough water

Hydration is important for skin health. If you are dehydrated, it will show on your face. You need to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day to retain the youthful glow on your skin. This also keeps fine lines and wrinkles away by boosting elasticity and keeping your skin supple. Also Read - Eat your sunscreen to protect your skin from the inside out: 6 foods that have SPF qualities

Not Washing Your Face regularly

Sitting at home does not mean that you do not need to wash your face. This is summer. The heat will make you sweat and the dust will clog your pores. You need to keep your face clean and fresh. Wash your face properly twice a day. At other times, you can just splash some water on your face if you feel tired or hot. This will keep your facial skin free of excess oil, sweat and bacteria and you will be free from problems like acne and pimples too.

Not sticking to a beauty routine

Your skin needs nourishment, no matter what. Even if you are confined to your house, you still need to follow a dedicated skin care regime. Nourish your skin with a face pack once a week and follow a nightly cleansing ritual. These are important for a glowing skin.

Giving in to junk food cravings

Stay away from junk food. This is bad for your skin. Of course, it is easy to give in to cravings if you are confined to one place for days. Boredom can also lead to stress eating. But avoid this at all costs. Junk food can lead to outbreaks on your skin and you can say goodbye to glowing skin. Eat healthy and include fruits and veggies to your diet for radiant skin.

Having late nights

Proper sleep is essential if you want glowing skin. Avoid binge-watching your favourite serials on Netflix and get to bed on time. Sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours every night. This will bring a youthful glow to your face.