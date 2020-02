It is never pleasant to look in the mirror and find an unwelcomed pimple glaring back at you. Most of us have experienced such problem atleast once in our life, especially during the teen years. However, sometimes acne issues may also meander into adult life, depending on your skin type, gender, weather and lifestyle. If you are struggling with acne too, then it is very crucial for you to take care of your skin properly. We have enlisted celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty’s suggestions on the things you should and shouldn’t do when you have acne.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO FOR ACNE

Take these actions in your fight against acne, as Dr. Rashmi Shetty suggests.

Wash your face twice daily

Washing your face regularly reduces access dirt and sweat from your face which helps reducing acne quickly.

Keep your scalp and skin clean

Make sure your scalp and skin are clean. It always helps acne to settle down faster.

Ensure that your skin is moisturized

Moisturizing is an important part when you are dealing with acne. If you choose the right moisturizer, it can prevent your skin from becoming dry and irritated.

Use coconut oil

Using coconut oil may work wonders for acne problem as it has linolenic acid which helps your skin in the healing process.

Apply neem paste

Neem is another is highly recommended during acnes. It is anti-inflammatory and bacteriostatic. This helps your skin to reduce pimples.

Try red sandalwood

Red sandalwood has skin lightening properties. It is an anti-inflammatory and helps your skin to fight acne. It also takes care of the acne scars.

WHAT YOU SHOULDN’T DO WHILE FIGHTING ACNE

Follow these ‘don’t do’ suggestions by Dr. Rashmi Shetty while grappling with acne

Applying toothpaste

There is a myth that applying toothpaste can reduce acne. It is wrong. Toothpaste can cause problems to your skin.

Popping pimples

Do not pop the pimples in a desperate attempt to remove them as they may leave scars. Be gentle in dealing with the problem.

Allowing stress to overwhelm you

Stress results in skin problems like acne. Therefore, keep calm and look for ways to stay happy.

Exposing yourself to sun

Try not to be under the sun for too long as doing so may lead to oily skin which eventually leads to acne.

Gorging on junk food

Eating oily and junk food is also one of the primary triggers behind pimples. Opt for a better lifestyle with home-cooked meals which will keep your skin healthy and fresh.