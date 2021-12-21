Are You Showering Wrong? 5 Mistakes You Should Never Make

Showering may be a simple task but that makes us more likely to ignore what we might be doing wrong. Here are the common showering mistakes that you should never make.

Showering may appear to be a simple task but there are several ways you could be doing it incorrectly. How often do you take a shower? Is once enough? Are you using the right products? Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta reveals the most common showering mistakes you might be making without even knowing. Take a look at them yourself.

"Yes, it's a part of our daily routine, but are you doing it right? Showering is more than just turning on the shower, lathering, rinsing, and drying. It's also about using the right temperature and products, the frequency and periods, and more... Which mistake are you guilty of making?" wrote Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta in a post.

5 Showering Mistakes You Shouldn't Make

Here are the showering mistakes, according to the expert that you should not make:

Time periods

While it may feel pleasant to stand under a warm stream of water, lingering in there for too long might be harmful to your skin. If you notice any problems with your skin like if it's dry then you should probably reduce the length of the shower to five to ten minutes.

Frequency

How often do you shower? Studies have found that bathing too frequently can cause your skin to dry and feel itchy. Bathing more than required can cause bad germs to enter via split skin by removing good oil and bacteria from your skin. When you expose your body to common dirt and bacteria, your immune system is strengthened. Showering too frequently also wastes water. Even so, be sure to wash your hands frequently.

Showering only in the morning

While people often shower in the morning but there's no best time to shower, really! While people have their own schedules but you should ignore the potential benefits of taking a bath before you hit the sack. A study published in Sleep Medicine Reviews found that a 10-minute warm shower one or two hours before you go to sleep can help you sleep faster. Also, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, bathing before bed can help wash pollen off your hair and skin.

Wrong products

Yes, we have all switched to more cleansing and disinfecting sort of products during the COVID pandemic, but have you chosen the right products? You must know that regular soap also contains antibacterial properties and is capable to ward off infections. There is no need to opt for anything harsher.

Not using the right temperature

While nobody is advising you to take a cold shower in the dead of winter, but neither should you take a blistering a hot one. Showers are far too hot and long, especially in the cold. This depletes your skin's natural oils and lipids, which help it retain moisture. It can make your skin itchy and dry.