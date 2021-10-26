Are You In Your 30s? Follow These Beauty Tips To Avoid Ageing

Many people begin to notice the first signs of sun damage. A dermatologist can help you develop a skincare routine that will help protect your skin and prevent further damage. Also, add some essential clinic procedures like microdermabrasion and medical facials.

People in their 30s should start caring about their skin as soon as possible. Here are some expert-recommended tips to avoid aging and maintain a healthy glow.

As we grow older, our skin tends to become less elastic, more pigmented, and fragile due to the gradual loss of elastin and collagen in the skin cells. The decreased oil production in the skin with intrinsic aging leads to dry skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. Dark circles, acne, and dull complexion become common due to hormonal imbalances. Therefore, one needs to take extra care of their skin in their 30s to delay the signs of aging and deal with adult skin issues.

Skincare Tips To Follow In Your 30s

Here are some of the skincare tips that one must follow in their 30s to keep the skin healthy, plump, and well-nourished all the time.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking adequate amounts of water and applying a hydrating moisturizer on the skin can help maintain elasticity in the skin. Besides, sufficient hydration in the skin cells prevents the overproduction of oil, responsible for acne and other inflammatory issues. Retinoids, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acids, glycolic acid, hydroxy acids, coenzyme Q10, peptides, tea extracts, grape seed extracts, and niacinamide are some of the active ingredients that one must look out for while purchasing moisturizer. These ingredients promote collagen production and repair damaged skin cells. Moisturization could also protect the skin layer from environmental damage responsible for premature aging.

Exfoliate Regularly

Exfoliating skin twice a week removes dead skin cells and reveals healthier and newer cells beneath, which could help to brighten skin complexion and reduce acne. Besides, getting rid of dead skin cells with exfoliation helps in the body's natural regeneration process and cell turnover. Physical exfoliants with ingredients such as walnut, apricot, sea salt work as abrasives to eliminate gunk and dead skin cells. Scrubbing skin in a circular motion also increases blood flow and firm the skin. Long-term exfoliation promotes skin elasticity and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Don't Skip Sunscreen

UV-rays are slow agers that can harm the skin, lead to tanning, sun spots, and aggravate oil production. Therefore, wearing SPF protection is crucial to prevent premature signs of aging and reduce pigmentation. However, make sure to choose a sunscreen that suits your skin type and provides adequate sun protection. Physical sunscreen, also known as sunblock is the best choice to protect from sun rays as they tend to add a protection layer on the skin and reduce the risk of pigmentation. Opt for a physical sunscreen with active ingredients such as zinc and titanium dioxide to deflect and scatter UV rays away from the skin.

Eat A Well-Balanced Diet

The kinds of food we eat tend to have a direct impact on our skin. Eating a wholesome and nutritious diet will lead to glowing and nourished skin as healthy immune functioning protects the skin barrier against free radicals. Include foods containing essential fatty acids in your diet to keep the skin plump and smooth, Vitamin-C-rich foods for a bright complexion, and colored fruits and vegetables to promote collagen production. However, limit intake of fried items, white bread, processed meats, dairy products, caffeine, sugar, and alcohol as they can speed up the body's aging process.

Remove Makeup Before Sleeping

No matter how tired you feel after a long day of work, double cleansing is important to remove makeup residue. If makeup sits on the face for prolonged hours, bacteria can thrive and lead to clogged pores and acne. Use a water-based makeup remover for oily and acne-prone skin types and an oil-based makeup remover for dry skin types. Make sure to apply a thick layer of moisturizer to increase hydration and repair the skin damage overnight.

Take Supplements

Sometimes even a well-balanced diet cannot fulfill the nutritional requirements for the body. Therefore, start taking supplements that benefit the skin and lead to a radiant and youthful appearance. You can take Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, omega-3 fish oils, zinc, and collagen supplements to maintain elasticity and reduce signs of aging.

Indulge In Physical Activities

Keep the body fit and active with regular exercising, running, yoga, or any physical activity of your choice. Indulging in high-intensity activities promotes blood circulation and detoxifies the body by flushing out waste products lying within the pores, which could prevent acne and impart a healthy glow.

(The article is contributed by Ms. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)

