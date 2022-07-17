Are Green Tea Ice Cubes Good For Your Skin? Find Out

Did you know green tea ice cubes are great for your skin? From treating acne to reducing signs of ageing, here are all the benefits of using these ice cubes for your skin.

Green tea is an excellent product that comes with tons of health benefits. Although the most common method of using green tea is consuming it, did you know you can even use it on your skin as ice cubes? Yes, you can have the benefits of this miraculous potion on your skin in various ways, and the easiest and most effective way is to use it as ice cubes.

Whether you have dark spots, dark circles, or acne on your skin, regular use of green tea ice cubes can solve all your skin troubles. Using ice cubes on the skin has been an age-old method and people have loved its benefits of it. Ice cubes make your shrink smaller, giving your skin a youthful and glowing look. But when your ice cubes are infused with the goodness of green tea, your skill will have a soft and dewy appearance. It also refreshes your skin in a moment and gives you clear, smooth skin.

Benefits Of Green Tea Ice Cubes For Skin

Let us check out the benefits of using green tea ice cubes on your skin

Gives you glowing skin

Hydration is the best key to getting that radiant and glowing skin. But now combine your hydration game with a stronger component like green tea to get the maximum benefits. Green tea ice cubes aid in improved blood circulation, giving your skin a blood rush. It makes your skin super glowy and leaves it plump and luscious. Also, if you want to give your dull skin a quick boost up, rub one green tea ice cube on the face and you will feel fresh as a cucumber.

Gets rid of suntan

Green tea is full of antioxidants that help to combat skin issues like sun tan or other ill effects of sun rays. Its calming properties soothe any sunburn or heat rash on your skin and act as a natural sun protector for your face.

Keeps acne at bay

Acnes are a nightmare for every girl. But an ice cube with the richness of green tea can tackle your acne issues too. The antioxidant properties of green tea prevent bacteria to grow on your skin. And it gently removes the dead cell of the skin unclogging your pores and removing all dirt and grime.

Gives a smooth texture to your skin

Green tea improves skin elasticity and enhances the skin's texture. The nutrients present in green tea nourish and hydrate the skin and boost cell growth that making the skin younger. It also prevents lines of ageing on the face. Green tea gives your skin an even-toned look and gradually brightens the skin.

Removes dark circles

Our hectic lifestyle and constant staring at the screen cause dark circles and puffy eyes. Green tea reduces swelling under the eyes and stops extra fluid from being accumulated under the skin. Also, green tea is effective in promoting blood flow and fading dark circles and giving the skin a bright appearance.

How To Use Green Tea Ice Cubes?

Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool off completely at normal temperature. Then pour the tea into your ice tray and wait until it is formed as ice cubes. You can use it directly in the morning after washing your face. Also, applying it before bed works effectively. Make sure to follow up with a toner and moisturizer to retain the maximum benefits of green tea ice cubes.

Include green tea ice cubes in your skincare regime and the skin of your dreams.

(The article is contributed by By Ms Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)