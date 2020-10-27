You have probably heard about Korean skincare routines, which are famous worldwide. They follow the 8-steps skincare regime every day. This daily routine includes applying a face mask to hydrate the skin layers as well. They believe that this step is the most important step to keep the skin soft, glowing, and acne-free. Wonder if you should also use a face mask every day? Let’s find out. Also Read - Effective ways to minimise open pores naturally at home

What does a face mask do?

Face masks are the perfect skincare treatment that fights almost all your skin concerns. A right face mask that is suitable for your skin can help you to keep your face hydrated, remove excess oils, and prevent acne issues. But there are exceptions. One should always check their skin type and skin problems before applying a face mask. Also Read - Red lentils for skin: 5 ways to include it in your beauty regime

Do face masks actually work?

As discussed, one of the most important steps while applying a face mask is to know your skin type and its requirements. There are thousands of face masks available in the market today. But applying the wrong mask can lead to negative effects or no effects at all on your skin. In a nutshell, it all depends on which face mask you are using and what you are trying to achieve. Also Read - Tips to remove tanning from elbows and knees easily at home

How do they work?

Well, face masks are generally made up of several ingredients that benefit your facial skin. Thus, when you apply this elixir to your face and let it stay for 10-15 minutes, the ingredients get the required time to penetrate the surface of the skin and take effect.

The most important step in the application of a face mask is to make the concoction. A good selection of the ingredients is very important to get the ultimate result. Make sure to use herbal products/ ingredients while making a face mask at home and if you are buying it from the market then read the ingredients carefully. Knowing your skin type and pamper it accordingly.

Now, comes the most frequently asked question…

Is applying face masks daily advisable?

A good skincare routine includes a number of steps – cleansing, toning, exfoliating, hydrating, and so on. This may sound like a lot but each and every step is crucial for gorgeous and younger-looking skin. While everything else looks fine, applying face masks on a daily basis doesn’t come without risks. Do you know the famous phrase – “too much of a good thing”? Well, it applies to face masks just as it does to most other things in life.

How should you be using them?

Before we dive into how often you should use a face mask, let’s know how you should apply one. Remember to always cleanse your face with a gentle face wash and exfoliate the skin with a good scrubbing gel, before applying a face mask.

While some masks are meant to be used once a week, others can be used frequently, up to 3-4 times per week. The easiest thing to do is to read the instruction on the product label if you are using a market product. The directions will explain how often you can use the formula on your skin and what is the strength of its ingredients. When you are using a homemade face mask, use herbal and organic ingredients, and make sure to check the properties of the ingredients.

Now, let’s take a look at the different types of face masks that you can make easily at home to get glowing and nourished skin.

Ubtan face mask

A good face mask is one that can do both cleansings and exfoliate at the same time. Use this homemade Ubtan face mask thrice a week to get your skin glowing.

How to make it:

Take a bowl and add a tablespoon of gram flour, homemade curd/yogurt, and a pinch of organic turmeric. Mix everything well and apply this concoction on your face, hands, and neck. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wash off with warm water.

Honey and milk face mask

The concoction of raw milk and honey offers many benefits to your skin. Both these ingredients have been used for ages to keep skin glowing, healthy, and toned.

How to make it:

Take a bowl and add a tablespoon of honey and half a spoon of raw milk. Mix the two well until you have a thick consistency. Use a brush to spread the mask on your skin. Leave it to dry and wash off with warm water. Try this every alternate day to get the best result. You can also use a raw milk face mask to get rid of fine lines and pigmentation.

Banana face mask

Bananas are packed with ingredients that are extremely good for your skin. The fruit is rich in vitamin A, which helps to fade dark spots and blemishes, vitamin E helps in reducing the wrinkles, and potassium helps to keep your skin hydrated.

How to make it:

Take a bowl and add mashed ripped banana, add a tablespoon of honey and mix everything well. Apply this on your face and hands and neck. Let it dry for 10-15 minutes. Wash off with warm water.

Homemade face masks are a pure elixir for your skin. You can add aloe vera and papaya paste as well to make your perfect face mask. You can use organic oils and fruits and vegetable paste to prepare your mask as well. The only thing to keep yourself away from is anything that is acidic such as – baking soda, vinegar, etc. Your skin is sensitive and these acidic ingredients can have a negative impact on you.

So, now you know how often you should use a face mask. Summarising everything again- this totally depends on the type of your skin and the mask you are using, but keep in mind that too much of a good thing isn’t always good. Let us know what face mask you use in the comment section below.