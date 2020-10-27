You have probably heard about Korean skincare routines which are famous worldwide. They follow the 8-steps skincare regime every day. This daily routine includes applying a face mask to hydrate the skin layers as well. They believe that this step is the most important step to keep the skin soft glowing and acne-free. Wonder if you should also use a face mask every day? Let's find out. What does a face mask do? Face masks are the perfect skincare treatment that fights almost all your skin concerns. A right face mask that is suitable for your skin can help you