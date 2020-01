Many factors such as aging, sun, harsh weather, and bad habits can affect your skin. Your skin changes as you age, and aging is inevitable. Thinning, sagging, wrinkling, age spots, broken dryness are some signs of ageing skin. And there is no one specific formula to get youthful-looking skin. But following an anti-aging skin care routine, along with some smart lifestyle changes can help prevent premature skin aging.

You need not have to slather chemicals on your skin to reverse the effects of aging or prevent aging. We have some anti-aging tricks to help you keep young.

Eat antioxidant rich foods

Antioxidants protect skin by limiting the free radical production. These free radicals can damage your healthy skin cells and creating oxidative stress.

Dark chocolate. Kidney beans, Raisins, barley and broccoli are some antioxidant rich foods.

Eat fermented foods

Fermented foods are also known to have excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. So, eating foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, tempeh, and probiotic-rich foods may not just be good your gut, but your skin too.

Cut Sugar intake

Apart from raising risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease, sugar may also take a toll on your skin. A diet high in sugar can accelerate the production of glycation which ages skin.

Don’t sleep with uncleansed face

Never go to bed with your makeup on. Doing so can clog pores and cause collagen breakdown. Use a gentle foam cleanser to take your makeup off and rinse off.

Practise facial yoga

Facial exercises may help move your face and retain elasticity. Try facelift yoga poses. Yoga also helps relieve stress, which can accelerate skin ageing.

Get enough sleep

When you sleep, your skin repairs itself and new cells grow to replace older ones. The growth hormone functions only at night, so getting enough sleep is very important to keep your skin look younger.

Quit smoking

If you are a smoker, quit it now. Besides increasing your chances of getting lung cancer or heart disease, smoking also damages your looks. The bad habit contributes to premature skin aging and wrinkles.